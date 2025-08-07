VIDEO: Unarmed Soldiers Had to TACKLE the Ft. Stewart Gunman. It Is Time...
Dem Ami Bera Wants a U.S. Government that Derives Its Power and Authority...
Trump Demands Intel CEO’s Immediate Resignation Over Alleged Chinese Military Ties
Hillary Clinton Wants to Talk About Everything BUT Her Russian Collusion Hoax (How...
Stephen Miller Runs the Numbers on Why Dems Are Melting Down Over Trump's...
Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About...
'All DIVA, No WOW': Jasmine Crockett's Staffers Spill the Tea About Their HORRIBLE...
SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and...

'Clean Up, Aisle Obama'! 2016 NPR Interview Shows Just How SHADY Obama Really WAS About Trump/Russia

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on August 07, 2025
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Barack Obama has some 'splainin' to do.

In other news, water is, in fact, wet.

This interview find from Twitchy favorite MAZE is somethin' else, take a look:

Post continues:

... interview was spent discussing Russia's election interference to help Trump. We now know that Obama had just received a report informing him that did not happen.

2. It was extremely obvious throughout the entire interview that Obama was lying and that he knew the significance of what he was doing.

3. Obama finished the interview, left and returned to talk about a new "Intelligence Assessment" that would be dropping before Trump's inauguration. He was priming the media to be on the look out for the bogus report he had just asked for.

It's impossible to overstate the magnitude of what Obama was doing during this interview. 

And of course he turned to NPR to help him do his dirty work.

Lock him up.

From our sister site, Red State via Susie Moore:

So...after he gave the game away by definitively asserting what the CIA's assessment was/would be weeks before the ICA (which, of course, was supposed to be a combined effort of the CIA, the FBI, the NSA) would be released, he had to return for a clean-up on Aisle Obama and insist there was "still a whole range of assessments taking place among the agencies" and that the assessment that the meddling had been in favor of Trump was simply a "CIA leak" rather than anything official.  

And, of course, what then was the official assessment once the ICA was released in January was that: 

  • Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump (with high confidence) 
  • Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s

    election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him (with high confidence per the FBI and CIA; moderate confidence per the NSA)

Why, it's almost like President Obama was prescient!

GET OUTTA HERE!

It's so much easier to keep things straight when you're telling the truth. When you have to remember lies, and various lies at that, it gets even harder.

He truly is a villain.

People talk about when America first started taking a turn for the worse, and many point to the day this corrupt, lying, dirtbag got elected.

Hillary Clinton Wants to Talk About Everything BUT Her Russian Collusion Hoax (How Convenient)

Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About Masculinity (No, Really)

'All DIVA, No WOW': Jasmine Crockett's Staffers Spill the Tea About Their HORRIBLE No-Show Boss From HELL

SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and Defending Russia Collusion Hoax

BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice

