'Clean Up, Aisle Obama'! 2016 NPR Interview Shows Just How SHADY Obama Really WAS About Trump/Russia

December 16, 2016. Obama does an hour long interview with NPR.



The entire interview is stunning for a few reasons.



1. Almost everything Obama says is in direct contradiction to the intelligence report on the election that he had just recently received. The majority of this… pic.twitter.com/HUm8vBnIxi — MAZE (@mazemoore) August 4, 2025

Post continues:

... interview was spent discussing Russia's election interference to help Trump. We now know that Obama had just received a report informing him that did not happen. 2. It was extremely obvious throughout the entire interview that Obama was lying and that he knew the significance of what he was doing. 3. Obama finished the interview, left and returned to talk about a new "Intelligence Assessment" that would be dropping before Trump's inauguration. He was priming the media to be on the look out for the bogus report he had just asked for. It's impossible to overstate the magnitude of what Obama was doing during this interview. And of course he turned to NPR to help him do his dirty work.

Lock him up.

From our sister site, Red State via Susie Moore:

So...after he gave the game away by definitively asserting what the CIA's assessment was/would be weeks before the ICA (which, of course, was supposed to be a combined effort of the CIA, the FBI, the NSA) would be released, he had to return for a clean-up on Aisle Obama and insist there was "still a whole range of assessments taking place among the agencies" and that the assessment that the meddling had been in favor of Trump was simply a "CIA leak" rather than anything official. And, of course, what then was the official assessment once the ICA was released in January was that: Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump (with high confidence)

Putin and the Russian Government aspired to help President-elect Trump’s election chances when possible by discrediting Secretary Clinton and publicly contrasting her unfavorably to him (with high confidence per the FBI and CIA; moderate confidence per the NSA) Why, it's almost like President Obama was prescient!

GET OUTTA HERE!

Obama had to come back because he forgot to mention that one thing John Brennan told him to talk about. — Florida Man World Order 📛🪽⛱️ (@_kevin1984) August 4, 2025

It's so much easier to keep things straight when you're telling the truth. When you have to remember lies, and various lies at that, it gets even harder.

They could not have used more ominous lighting. pic.twitter.com/JVWvVhW9j9 — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 5, 2025

He truly is a villain.

The man lies like other people breathe. It's astonishing. — TraderJill (Leigh) (@RealTraderJill) August 4, 2025

Obama has done more to destroy people's faith in our country than any other ten politicians, and he's still busy doing so today. @CynicalPublius is right: he is an evil man to have lied and continue to lie with such impunity. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 4, 2025

People talk about when America first started taking a turn for the worse, and many point to the day this corrupt, lying, dirtbag got elected.

