Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About Masculinity (No, Really)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:15 PM on August 07, 2025
ImgFlip

We spend a lot of time talking about mentally ill, broken men who want us to believe they can magically become women with the right amount of make-up, dresses, hormones, and even surgeries. Still, we don't seem to talk about broken women who want to be men.

Probably because it's rare to hear about a woman pretending to be a man to excel in a traditionally male-dominated sport, you don't often read about a woman who was losing against other women and suddenly decided she was a man so she could compete against men in men's sports.

But apparently, women who want to be men are doing a lot to help fix the issues of masculinity.

Look, man, we didn't write it, we're just making fun of it. Much like Jennifer Sey did as well:

Gotta hand it to Sey, this is pretty damn dumb.

Her post continues:

... adherent to "traditional gender roles." The movement thinks lipstick and a hairstyle make a person a woman. The movement feels that if a man likes "feminine things" (???), he must be a woman, penis be damned. 

I mean the whole thing...

Super duper mega dumb.

Yup.

That only seems fair.

