Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About Masculinity (No, Really)

We spend a lot of time talking about mentally ill, broken men who want us to believe they can magically become women with the right amount of make-up, dresses, hormones, and even surgeries. Still, we don't seem to talk about broken women who want to be men.
Probably because it's rare to hear about a woman pretending to be a man to excel in a traditionally male-dominated sport, you don't often read about a woman who was losing against other women and suddenly decided she was a man so she could compete against men in men's sports.
But apparently, women who want to be men are doing a lot to help fix the issues of masculinity.
Look, man, we didn't write it, we're just making fun of it. Much like Jennifer Sey did as well:
I gift you with the dumbest thing you'll read today.— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 7, 2025
Where is the evidence that masculinity is crippling society? I can't with how dumb this is. pic.twitter.com/XrNItf7e9x
Gotta hand it to Sey, this is pretty damn dumb.
From a journalistic perspective, there is no evidence that masculinity is crippling society. There is more evidence, in fact, that calling all men toxic for being masculine is crippling society.— Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 7, 2025
But they just print it like it's true.
ALSO, the "trans" movement is the most…
Her post continues:
... adherent to "traditional gender roles." The movement thinks lipstick and a hairstyle make a person a woman. The movement feels that if a man likes "feminine things" (???), he must be a woman, penis be damned.
I mean the whole thing...
Super duper mega dumb.
Yup.
OMG the lines between my eyes get deeper with every article like this— rachel_E 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FitFoxx) August 7, 2025
The Libs should pay for my Botox lol
That only seems fair.
============================================================
============================================================
