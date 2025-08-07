Trans Men? WUT?! Welp, Here's the Dumbest Thing You'll Read Maybe EVER About Masculinity (No, Really)

We spend a lot of time talking about mentally ill, broken men who want us to believe they can magically become women with the right amount of make-up, dresses, hormones, and even surgeries. Still, we don't seem to talk about broken women who want to be men.

Advertisement

Probably because it's rare to hear about a woman pretending to be a man to excel in a traditionally male-dominated sport, you don't often read about a woman who was losing against other women and suddenly decided she was a man so she could compete against men in men's sports.

But apparently, women who want to be men are doing a lot to help fix the issues of masculinity.

Look, man, we didn't write it, we're just making fun of it. Much like Jennifer Sey did as well:

I gift you with the dumbest thing you'll read today.



Where is the evidence that masculinity is crippling society? I can't with how dumb this is. pic.twitter.com/XrNItf7e9x — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 7, 2025

Gotta hand it to Sey, this is pretty damn dumb.

From a journalistic perspective, there is no evidence that masculinity is crippling society. There is more evidence, in fact, that calling all men toxic for being masculine is crippling society.



But they just print it like it's true.



ALSO, the "trans" movement is the most… — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) August 7, 2025

Her post continues:

... adherent to "traditional gender roles." The movement thinks lipstick and a hairstyle make a person a woman. The movement feels that if a man likes "feminine things" (???), he must be a woman, penis be damned. I mean the whole thing...

Super duper mega dumb.

Yup.

OMG the lines between my eyes get deeper with every article like this

The Libs should pay for my Botox lol — rachel_E 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@FitFoxx) August 7, 2025

That only seems fair.

============================================================

Related:

'All DIVA, No WOW': Jasmine Crockett's Staffers Spill the Tea About Their HORRIBLE No-Show Boss From HELL

SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and Defending Russia Collusion Hoax

BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice

PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He MUST Be President

Campaign ENDING! Winsome Earle-Sears Drops Damning, DEVASTATING Thread on Abigail Spanberger and WOW

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.