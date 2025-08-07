BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice

As Twitchy readers know, Mississippi Democrats accidentally made the best argument, maybe ever, FOR school choice. Keep in mind, as Democrats, their allegiance is to the teachers' union, not the teachers themselves, not parents, and not students. And as we all know, school choice may be the actual kryptonite we've been looking for to end the tyrannical reign of AFT and NEA.

So, they deleted the post ...

We deleted the original tweet because it was being intentionally misrepresented by out-of-state trolls trying to derail a good-faith conversation. That’s on us for not explaining it better.



We stand by the substance—and we’ll keep making our case. Just not on their terms. :) — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

... and then put together some know-it-all thread explaining why they weren't making that argument, although we know if they're protesting this much, they know they did.

Oh, and it sounds like they used ChatGPT for all of it.

No, really.

Take a look:

BREAKING: The Mississippi Democratic Party posted a thread explaining why they deleted their self-own.



They turned off replies.



I'm still blocked.



And it looks like they used Chat GPT for it all. pic.twitter.com/AubH1MXqvw — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) August 7, 2025

Here is the actual thread because we're not blocked ... yet:

1/

We posted a tweet comparing school vouchers to Pell Grants. The goal? To make a real point about accountability in public education spending.



Instead, it got picked up by out-of-state influencers and turned into a pile-on.



Let’s readdress for clarity. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

Awww, not a pile-on! The horror.

2/

We deleted the tweet—not because the point was wrong, but because it was being twisted by folks who weren’t interested in an honest conversation.



We also should’ve explained it better. That’s on us.



And hey, good on y’all for catching it. 10 points to Slytherin. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

Yes, they were the victims, and their words were being twisted.

Ha ha ha ha.

Sorry, we just can't even with these people.

3/

Here’s what we meant to say:



Pell Grants go to students based on financial need. The funds are tightly regulated, tied to accredited schools, and come with federal guardrails.



Public money, student-focused, strong oversight. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

Uh-huh.

4/

Now compare that to most voucher or ESA programs:



— No income limits

— No academic reporting

— No public standards

— No guarantee of access



That’s not empowering families. That’s defunding public education without accountability. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

They are spinning spinning spinning, el-oh-el.

5/

We’re not against school options. But we are against public dollars going to private institutions that don’t play by the same rules—or report back to the public at all.



Taxpayer dollars should come with transparency. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

Yes, they are. They are against anything that challenges the teachers' union that owns them.

6/

Education is too important for one-liners and hot takes. We tried to distill it into one tweet, and it didn’t land.



So we’re doing what grown-ups do: clarifying the message and continuing the conversation—with facts. — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

7/

To those who showed up to yell, troll, or ratio: thanks for proving that education funding is worth fighting about.



To everyone else? We hear you. We’re here to talk—about real solutions for real families.#MSPolitics #PublicFundsPublicSchools — MS Democratic Party (@msdemocrats) August 7, 2025

They're there to talk, except you know, they turned off replies.

Typical.

“We deleted the tweet not because the point was wrong.”

But because the comparison was totally counter to their own position.

Also, add a lengthy thread to explain it all away because it made them look really dumb.

Methinks they dost protest too much (as Democrats are want to do) — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) August 7, 2025

"We proved our opponent's point, and now we want a do-over because life isn't fair."



—The fat, inept kid whining about their peer's laughter as they perpetually make a fool of themselves.



Please. Continue. — Rex Occidentalium (aka Reggie Dubbs) (@vis_motoria) August 7, 2025

Exactly.

