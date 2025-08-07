SHOTS FIRED! Sean Davis DROPS David French for Being a Hillary Simp and...
BAHAHA! Mississippi Dems Make Things SO Much Worse Using Chat GPT to Fix EPIC Self-Own on School Choice

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:50 AM on August 07, 2025
Meme

As Twitchy readers know, Mississippi Democrats accidentally made the best argument, maybe ever, FOR school choice. Keep in mind, as Democrats, their allegiance is to the teachers' union, not the teachers themselves, not parents, and not students. And as we all know, school choice may be the actual kryptonite we've been looking for to end the tyrannical reign of AFT and NEA.

So, they deleted the post ...  

... and then put together some know-it-all thread explaining why they weren't making that argument, although we know if they're protesting this much, they know they did.

Oh, and it sounds like they used ChatGPT for all of it.

No, really.

Take a look:

Here is the actual thread because we're not blocked ... yet:

Awww, not a pile-on! The horror.

Yes, they were the victims, and their words were being twisted.

Ha ha ha ha.

Sorry, we just can't even with these people.

Uh-huh.

They are spinning spinning spinning, el-oh-el.

Yes, they are. They are against anything that challenges the teachers' union that owns them.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

They're there to talk, except you know, they turned off replies.

Typical.

sdfadfs

Exactly.

