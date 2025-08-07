DAMN, GIRL! Katie Pavlich Shutting Jessica Tarlov Down During Heated ICE Debate Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

We are starting to wonder if Fox News hired Jessica Tarlov so their more popular, conservative pundits would have someone to embarrass and bat around for the audience at home. Seriously, we have never seen this broad make an actual point that isn't swiftly demolished by someone more intelligent, more informed, and more prepared.

Though, it doesn't take much to take the Left's narrative apart these days; they're just such a mess.

Case in point, Katie Pavlich just nuked Tarlov in this heated exchange about ICE.

Tarlov seems to think what Trump is doing is unpopular. No, really.

We laughed too.

Watch:

🚨@KatiePavlich SHUTS DOWN Tarlov on The Five:



"We need more I.C.E. Agents because [Biden] let 20 million people into the country without vetting them, & they have been committing crimes all over the place for a number of years." pic.twitter.com/L2Fok7WLnW — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 6, 2025

And these communities are sick of them.

Americans are sick of them, and as Trump has said over and over again, his job is to put America and AMERICANS first. Crazy that this isn't just common sense with all elected officials, you know?

Finally someone said it! Finally. We wouldn’t need all the ICE agents if the border hadn’t been wide open for four years — T.L Ryon🙋🏻 (@TLRyon) August 6, 2025

This wouldn't be necessary if the Biden administration hadn't ushered in tens of millions of illegals.

Duh.

They entered without health screening. From a public health standpoint, that is unforgivable. — No Neck Joe (@NoNeckJoe1) August 7, 2025

Tarlov is eat up with TDS. She has no soul. — Gigs (@GigiHSVARK) August 6, 2025

She's not unique; this is true of most Democrats.

