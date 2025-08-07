DAMN, GIRL! Katie Pavlich Shutting Jessica Tarlov Down During Heated ICE Debate Is Straight-FIRE (Watch)

PRICELESS! JD Vance's Response to His Not-So-Flattering South Park Portrayal Is WHY He...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:40 AM on August 07, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

We are starting to wonder if Fox News hired Jessica Tarlov so their more popular, conservative pundits would have someone to embarrass and bat around for the audience at home. Seriously, we have never seen this broad make an actual point that isn't swiftly demolished by someone more intelligent, more informed, and more prepared.

Though, it doesn't take much to take the Left's narrative apart these days; they're just such a mess.

Case in point, Katie Pavlich just nuked Tarlov in this heated exchange about ICE.

Tarlov seems to think what Trump is doing is unpopular. No, really.

We laughed too.

Watch:

And these communities are sick of them.

Americans are sick of them, and as Trump has said over and over again, his job is to put America and AMERICANS first. Crazy that this isn't just common sense with all elected officials, you know?

This wouldn't be necessary if the Biden administration hadn't ushered in tens of millions of illegals.

Duh.

She's not unique; this is true of most Democrats.

