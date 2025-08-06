'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth

As Twitchy readers know, Megyn Kelly decided to get brutally honest about Beyoncé's denim ad.

In a way, we are witnessing a jeans and genes war, which is ironic considering most human beings share 99.9% of the same genes, but we digress. Everything is dramatic, everything is political, and how dare we be able to enjoy an ad campaign from a retailer?

The nerve.

This is the opposite of the Sydney Sweeney ad. Quite clearly there is nothing natural about Beyonce. Everything - from her image to her fame to her success to her look below - is bought and paid for. Screams artificial, fake, enhanced, trying too hard. https://t.co/sQXijTgrJn — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

Because it is fake, enhanced, and trying too hard.

We're not sure why, but Obama Bro Jon Favreau decided to open his big mouth and pick a fight with Megyn. Hey, we've never claimed he's the sharpest tool in the shed:

I’d bet most normal people think both ads are just companies trying to sell products by featuring famous, beautiful women



But there are also these people: https://t.co/mEPt1TjEp1 — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

Aww, yes, because the Right started all of this nonsense.

Megyn fired back:

Typical leftist dishonesty - acting like conservatives started this fight and how petty we are to be commenting on a woman in a jeans ad. Now what got us here again? https://t.co/JMcjUQgA2j — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

Oooh, oooh, we know!

How we got here: a few random posters claimed the Sweeney ad is Nazi propaganda and then the White House and ultimately the President weighed in.



Name a Democratic politician who complained about the ad https://t.co/q1OmbGBUSp — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

How about one of Obama's former staffers? Or every freaking lunatic on TikTok?

Look how scared they are about the Sweeney ad - “it’s all a right-wing invention!!”

Their party is paying millions to learn how to talk to young male voters and then their lunatic voters say you’re a Nazi if you like this gorgeous white blonde actress & it’s all blown to hell. https://t.co/JeJntXHlyE — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

The fact that they have an issue with Sweeney's ad is exactly why they're struggling with straight, young men.

hahahahahaha



are you ok? do you want to talk about it? — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

Of course, a personal dig.

This is where it gets good:

Which one are you? I know none of you guys can solo, and I only know the one and it’s not you. Aren’t you the one who saw the addled Biden at a fundraiser and said nothing? https://t.co/cHjZ2gF2XZ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

The Obama Bros ... we're pretty sure Jon never drove the van. That was Tommy.

I'm...a person you've been following and replying to on here for the last several years?



Weird bit https://t.co/Dz0rxl62kT — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

It's not a bit, doofus.

You didn’t answer my Q - aren’t you the one who sat and watched the addled Biden at the June fundraiser and said nothing? That one right? https://t.co/JmFmLXeq36 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 6, 2025

They all did, but fair point.

Yeah, I'm well-known for the vocal support I offered a week later after the debate...just ask my pal Hunter



Are you the one who still kisses Trump's ass even though he repeatedly tried to humiliate you on national television? https://t.co/vBSH5w0Tmd — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 6, 2025

Uh oh, Jon-Boy is getting mad now.

I knew it! Yep, you’re the one who sat there at that June fundraiser and saw it all and said … nothing. Rather than showing any courage, you let your party wash down the drain. Thank you!! https://t.co/CIeXRCVcJJ — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 6, 2025

Seriously, thank you!

You got me, Laura Ingraham - with the kind of journalistic accuracy that’s propelled you to the top of the network.



Well done! https://t.co/8xNXB3mC1K — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 6, 2025

We get that he's trying to insult Megyn here, but they're both great.

See how he’s got to move the goalposts? Now it’s not a leftist controversy unless a Democrat *politician* weighs in.

Can’t say I blame him tho for wanting to ignore the hundreds of blue-haired leftists crying “eugenics” and “naziism!” all over the digital world. https://t.co/JeJntXGNJ6 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

They always move the goalposts; it's their only way to hang in a debate.

I did a quick segment on the Nazi/eugenics accusations last week. I think they're silly. I think you attacking Beyonce is also silly. This is now day 14 of roadblocked coverage on right-wing media.



Again: my bet is that the overwhelming majority of people would find the… https://t.co/U4azKdwjhk — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) August 5, 2025

Post continues:

... criticism of Sweeney and Beyonce impossibly stupid. But if you want to keep it going, all the power to you!

Woof, dude.

Oh we will. You started it. We’ll finish it. Sorry, it’s going to hurt. https://t.co/kgIJcgeKkf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 5, 2025

It's already hurting. Otherwise, Jon wouldn't have tried picking a fight with Megyn in the first place.

Gotta love it.

