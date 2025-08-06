Lunar Lunacy: CBS Mornings Host Worried Colonization Could Harm the Moon’s Indigenous Popu...
'This Is Going to HURT': Megyn Kelly Wipes the FLOOR With Obama Bro Jon Favreau in HEATED Back and Forth

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on August 06, 2025
Meme screenshot

As Twitchy readers know, Megyn Kelly decided to get brutally honest about Beyoncé's denim ad.

In a way, we are witnessing a jeans and genes war, which is ironic considering most human beings share 99.9% of the same genes, but we digress. Everything is dramatic, everything is political, and how dare we be able to enjoy an ad campaign from a retailer?

The nerve.

Because it is fake, enhanced, and trying too hard.

We're not sure why, but Obama Bro Jon Favreau decided to open his big mouth and pick a fight with Megyn. Hey, we've never claimed he's the sharpest tool in the shed:

Aww, yes, because the Right started all of this nonsense.

Megyn fired back:

Oooh, oooh, we know!

How about one of Obama's former staffers? Or every freaking lunatic on TikTok?

The fact that they have an issue with Sweeney's ad is exactly why they're struggling with straight, young men.

Of course, a personal dig.

This is where it gets good:

The Obama Bros ... we're pretty sure Jon never drove the van. That was Tommy.

It's not a bit, doofus.

They all did, but fair point.

Uh oh, Jon-Boy is getting mad now.

Seriously, thank you!

We get that he's trying to insult Megyn here, but they're both great.

They always move the goalposts; it's their only way to hang in a debate.

Post continues:

... criticism of Sweeney and Beyonce impossibly stupid.

But if you want to keep it going, all the power to you!

Woof, dude.

It's already hurting. Otherwise, Jon wouldn't have tried picking a fight with Megyn in the first place. 

Gotta love it.

============================================================

