Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

The New York Post served up a piping hot plate of savage truth with their latest cover, and we are all FEASTING. They didn't hold back even a little bit, blasting far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren for cozying up to socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in what they're dubbing a 'liars' summit.' It's a brutal takedown of two Dems accused of playing fast and loose with their identities for political gain.

It's a gem.

Today's cover: Far left Sen. Warren gushes over NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani — as other high-profile Dems stay silent https://t.co/yT79CjKaE7 pic.twitter.com/dlMUGwF2xN — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2025

And yes, everyone is having a good bit of fun at their expense:

There is a moment of, 'Oh my,' right before you break out laughing like some crazed hyena.

Huzzah, even.

Told ya'.

They are perfect for each other. — LouiΞ | apefollowape.eth🍌 (@louachu2) August 5, 2025

And that is the sad, socialist truth.

Excellent cover and well demonstrates their dishonesty. They both pretended to be what they are not to get the benefits of DEI. One pretented to be black, and the other pretended to be Native American. Both are frauds, socialist/communist lying frauds — Maretor (@Maretor7) August 5, 2025

This sums it all up.

Both ARE socialist/communist frauds.

We agree, Mr. Vice President.

