Work of ART! New York Post Cover HILARIOUSLY Owns Zohran Mamdani and Liz Warren and It's GLORIOUS (Pic)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:40 AM on August 05, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

The New York Post served up a piping hot plate of savage truth with their latest cover, and we are all FEASTING. They didn't hold back even a little bit, blasting far-left Sen. Elizabeth Warren for cozying up to socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani in what they're dubbing a 'liars' summit.' It's a brutal takedown of two Dems accused of playing fast and loose with their identities for political gain.

It's a gem.

And yes, everyone is having a good bit of fun at their expense:

There is a moment of, 'Oh my,' right before you break out laughing like some crazed hyena.

Huzzah, even.

Told ya'.

And that is the sad, socialist truth.

This sums it all up.

Both ARE socialist/communist frauds.

We agree, Mr. Vice President.

