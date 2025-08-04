VIP
Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:20 PM on August 04, 2025
Twitchy

Men are not women.

Men will never be women, regardless of makeup, hormones, or even surgeries. 

It's science.

So no, we don't want men in women's bathrooms, locker rooms, or other private places.

This isn't difficult.

Especially when the 'women' in question are so not women, heh.

Look at these warped, mediocre men fighting to use the women's bathroom at the Texas Capitol. FFS, the one guy at the end is manspreading. C'MON!

Scary and INSANE times, yes.

Yeah. We know.

The Adam's Apples gave them away.

There isn't a skirt on this planet that could make any of these men look like women.

Sorry, not sorry.

No woman would wear a skirt with knees like those ... woof.

That darn 5 o'clock shadow.

Amen.

Seriously.

Open up the asylums!

============================================================

