Pic of 'Women' at TX Capitol Fighting to Use Women's Bathroom Sums Up How Dumb Trans-Movement REALLY Is

Men are not women.

Men will never be women, regardless of makeup, hormones, or even surgeries.

It's science.

So no, we don't want men in women's bathrooms, locker rooms, or other private places.

This isn't difficult.

Especially when the 'women' in question are so not women, heh.

Look at these warped, mediocre men fighting to use the women's bathroom at the Texas Capitol. FFS, the one guy at the end is manspreading. C'MON!

this is who’s fighting to be in the women’s bathroom at the Texas Capitol today btw…scary times we live in pic.twitter.com/SKaG0IF8CO — blonde conservative (@blondeconserv1) August 4, 2025

Scary and INSANE times, yes.

update: all 3 are men in this photo — blonde conservative (@blondeconserv1) August 4, 2025

Yeah. We know.

The Adam's Apples gave them away.

I haven’t worn a skirt or dress since my father’s funeral 10 years ago. These freaks think putting on a skirt makes them a woman. — Cowboy Charlie (@char5191) August 4, 2025

There isn't a skirt on this planet that could make any of these men look like women.

Sorry, not sorry.

NO real woman would wear those sandals with a suit! — cindi c (@cindicheever) August 4, 2025

No woman would wear a skirt with knees like those ... woof.

They’re not fooling anyone. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 4, 2025

That darn 5 o'clock shadow.

Absolute freakshow. Lord help us 🙏🏻 — Morgan Elizabeth (@morbidm0na) August 4, 2025

Amen.

tfw you realize that "becoming a woman" means you have to wait way longer for the restroom. — dabhidh m (@clannanrothaich) August 4, 2025

Seriously.

We need a seperate bathroom for mentally ill men. — The Only James Magelk (@TheMagelk) August 4, 2025

Open up the asylums!

