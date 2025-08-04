VIP
'Democratic Wins' Account Says If Dems Win Back the House They Can Repeal...
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg...
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost...
'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big...
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to...
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their...
Irony Alert: Li'l Adam Kinzinger Points a Camera at Himself to Whine About...
President Trump Swoons Over Sydney Sweeney When He Discovers She Is a Republican
Monday Morning Meme Madness
VIP
Eric Holder Says Texas Redistricting Is a ‘Threat to Democracy’ As Dems Flee...
WOW! That was Dumb: Glenn Greenwald Tried to Tell Pennsylvanians What to Think...
Democrat Circus: Big Top Cory Booker Goes Acrobatic to Avoid Answering Whether or...
Hochul Hurls Insults at Elise Stefanik as New York’s Political Brawls Heat Up
United Nations Shrew Is Disgusted by German Journalist Reporting Truth on Gaza's Consangui...

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on August 04, 2025
Twitchy

Texas Democrats think abandoning their constituents and throwing a temper tantrum is somehow holding the line.

They are such melodramatic little creatures, aren't they?

Advertisement

Check this post out:

So ... Texas Democrats are fleeing the state to stop redistricting, and they're fleeing to Illinois.

Huh.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA  ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

They are either clueless or so arrogant that they didn't even think about this. When even CNN's Andrew Kaczynski questions how this looks? 

Yeah. Woof.

Not a great look at all.

If they want to claim somehow they're fighting gerrymandering, the worst place they could have gone is corrupt, criminal, Democrat-ruled Illinois. What a bunch of mouth-breathing dipwads. 

Good point. Not only did they flee to gerrymandered Illinois, but they did it on a private jet. But hey, they're fighting for Democracy, you guys!

Stupid of this magnitude should be painful so they can at least learn from it.

Oh, that's right, when they do it, it's called 'holding the line.'

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Exactly. They expect the mainstream media to cover for them ... but if even CNN is wondering about how bad this looks for Democrats, they might have underestimated how stupid this whole plan really was.

Grab your popcorn ... 

============================================================

Related:

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America

Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People Are Dying of Starvation'

============================================================

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GREG ABBOTT ILLINOIS TEXAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time
Sam J.
Buckle UP Hillary, Byron York Just Made the PERFECT Argument for DOJ to Focus on You and YOUR Russia Hoax
Sam J.
Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk With Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems
Sam J.
'You GOT IT, Joe!' Elizabeth Warren Says Working Class Should Be Heap Big Excited About Zohran Mamdani
Doug P.
'This Truancy Ends Now:' Gov. Greg Abbott Warns TX Dems He'll Vacate Their Seats If They Don't Return
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement