WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It Looks for Them to Flee to Gerrymandered IL

Texas Democrats think abandoning their constituents and throwing a temper tantrum is somehow holding the line.

They are such melodramatic little creatures, aren't they?

Advertisement

Check this post out:

I’m heading to Chicago right now to stop this rigged-redistricting process.



We can’t allow Donald Trump and Greg Abbott to steal power from the people with these proposed congressional maps.



We are continuing to hold the line, no matter what. #txlege pic.twitter.com/vKWs5swpf9 — Sheryl Cole (@SherylCole1) August 3, 2025

So ... Texas Democrats are fleeing the state to stop redistricting, and they're fleeing to Illinois.

Huh.

HA.

HA ha.

HA HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA.

They are either clueless or so arrogant that they didn't even think about this. When even CNN's Andrew Kaczynski questions how this looks?

Yeah. Woof.

Was there nobody on the PR side who was like maybe we shouldn’t go to one of the most corrupt gerrymandered states in the country? https://t.co/ahNLnUJGT0 — Andrew Kaczynski (@KFILE) August 4, 2025

Not a great look at all.

If they want to claim somehow they're fighting gerrymandering, the worst place they could have gone is corrupt, criminal, Democrat-ruled Illinois. What a bunch of mouth-breathing dipwads.

On a chartered jet no less — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) August 4, 2025

Good point. Not only did they flee to gerrymandered Illinois, but they did it on a private jet. But hey, they're fighting for Democracy, you guys!

Stupid of this magnitude should be painful so they can at least learn from it.

It's not gerrymandering when they do it, Andrew. Keep up. — Alec Sears (@alec_sears) August 4, 2025

Oh, that's right, when they do it, it's called 'holding the line.'

This would have required a higher level of ability and competency on the behalf of the PR people. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) August 4, 2025

Since when have democrats concerned themselves with hypocrisy and double standards? — Nic Z (@z649278) August 4, 2025

This comes from a privledge of always having about 99% of the media covering for you. You don't have to be smart or logical under those conditions. — Can of Spam (@iDoLikeSpam) August 4, 2025

Exactly. They expect the mainstream media to cover for them ... but if even CNN is wondering about how bad this looks for Democrats, they might have underestimated how stupid this whole plan really was.

Grab your popcorn ...

============================================================

Related:

Julián Castro Accidentally Exposes Who IS Really 'Drunk with Power' Dunking on Greg Abbott Over TX Dems

Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

Byron York Dumps GLACIAL Bucket of Ice Water on Losers Calling Hillary's Russia Hoax Case a 'Distraction'

Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America

Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People Are Dying of Starvation'

============================================================