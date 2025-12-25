ABC News: Glaciers Could Disappear in Coming Decades, According to 'New Research'

Why do we need new research? Al Gore assured us that it was the consensus of the scientific community that, because of global warming, the poles would have melted by now, and all of our favorite coastal cities would be underwater. These new researchers say that glaciers could reach peak rates of disappearance in "the coming decades." Come on, you can be more precise than that. 2030? 2050? Give us another prediction of our imminent doom.

Glaciers could reach peak rates of disappearing in the coming decades due to global warming, according to new research. https://t.co/6hAfSV6IiB — ABC News (@ABC) December 22, 2025

I remember this headline from 25 years ago. Good to see ABC News keeping up tradition. — John Tuld (@BradHuston) December 22, 2025

Remember in the early 2000s when Glacier National Park put up signs and brochures predicting that the park's glaciers would be gone by 2020?

We are at one of the coldest periods of Earths history.



Guess what, it's going to get hotter. This is considered "cold" by Earth standards. — TheWriteStuff (@askmylab) December 22, 2025

I'm old enough to remember the Ice Age of the 1970s. So much media hype for nothing. — Concerned Citizen (@Concern68023171) December 22, 2025

Been waiting on it for 50 years. I wanna surf in Tennessee — PapaJoe (@PapaJoeX6) December 22, 2025

New glaciers are forming on Earth every day.



Meet Crater Glacier, which formed inside the crater of Mount St. Helens after the 1980 eruption.



Climate charlatans do not want you to know this. pic.twitter.com/iaD6mkMhwq — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) December 22, 2025

According to the ABC News story, this new research says the glaciers' disappearance will peak in 2050.

Julia Jacobo doesn't report for ABC News; she transcribes a press release by Lander Van Tricht, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich.

Melting glaciers and ice sheets are significant contributors to sea level rise, scientists say. If all of the glaciers on Earth were to melt, it would contribute to an additional 230 feet of ocean water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. However, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution — the figure outlined by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change created the Paris Agreement — could more than double the number of glaciers that remain by 2100, compared to a warming scenario of 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the new research.

Good luck to the governments of the world in regulating the temperature of the entire planet by raising taxes.

