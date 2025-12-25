ABC News: Glaciers Could Disappear in Coming Decades, According to 'New Research'

It Wouldn't Be Christmas Without Perpetual Grinch Neil deGrasse Tyson Trying to Steal...
Brett T. | 5:00 PM on December 25, 2025
Twitter

Why do we need new research? Al Gore assured us that it was the consensus of the scientific community that, because of global warming, the poles would have melted by now, and all of our favorite coastal cities would be underwater. These new researchers say that glaciers could reach peak rates of disappearance in "the coming decades."  Come on, you can be more precise than that. 2030? 2050? Give us another prediction of our imminent doom.

Remember in the early 2000s when Glacier National Park put up signs and brochures predicting that the park's glaciers would be gone by 2020?

According to the ABC News story, this new research says the glaciers' disappearance will peak in 2050.

Julia Jacobo doesn't report for ABC News; she transcribes a press release by Lander Van Tricht, a glaciologist at ETH Zurich.

Melting glaciers and ice sheets are significant contributors to sea level rise, scientists say. If all of the glaciers on Earth were to melt, it would contribute to an additional 230 feet of ocean water, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

However, limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius since the Industrial Revolution — the figure outlined by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change created the Paris Agreement — could more than double the number of glaciers that remain by 2100, compared to a warming scenario of 2.7 degrees Celsius, according to the new research.

Good luck to the governments of the world in regulating the temperature of the entire planet by raising taxes.

***

CLIMATE CHANGE

