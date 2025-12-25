City of Minneapolis Says Plans for George Floyd Square Are Moving Forward

They've already named it George Perry Floyd Square, and even though it's littered with street art and official installations, the City of Minneapolis wants you to know that in 2026, the next chapter in the construction of a living memorial to Floyd will begin. We knew that New York City already had a statue of Floyd erected, and that another one was placed in front of City Hall in Newark. Google tells us there's a third in Houston, Texas. It's about time Minneapolis got a proper statue in place. Maybe they should pile up a bunch of tires and set them on fire so the governor's wife can open the kitchen window and feel as though she's a part of it all.

We guess, legally speaking, that they can call what happened the murder of Floyd.

From a place of protest and mourning to a living memorial with global significance, plans for George Floyd Square are moving forward. Shaped by years of care, conversation and shared hope, the City advances a community-led vision. Learn more https://t.co/j7waiAEezL pic.twitter.com/suL5DGsUAG — City of Minneapolis (@CityMinneapolis) December 22, 2025

The city is not very forthcoming with what it has planned, but it has posted its engagement goals:

Allow for racial healing

Honor the voices of the Black Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community

Develop community relationships

Work together with the community to make decisions about the project

Lead an engagement process to work and learn together with the community

Racial healing has always been allowed. We just don't think rioting and arson should have been considered racial healing.

This is going to be such a good use of our tax money 🫠 — J Hole 🚽 (@JHoleCreates) December 22, 2025

Super bad choice. Y’all need to stop 🛑 — My (@5wireflowers) December 23, 2025

I think it is very bad for the black community that George Floyd is held up like some sort of hero when he was, by all accounts, a terrible person — John Ennis (@johnennis) December 22, 2025

You aren't a serious city. — Pragmatic CaucAsian (@hybrid_pc) December 23, 2025

Not surprising. Your whole state seems to love fellating criminals. How much of the funds here are being lost to fraud and corruption? — Marielle Redclaw (@MarieleRedclaw) December 23, 2025

Can I buy some fentanyl there? — ftedd 2.0 (@fakeftedd) December 23, 2025

Global support? It doesn’t even have American support. — I'm that suburban mom Trump voter (@GinaBritton14) December 23, 2025

Maybe George Floyd Square will become an international tourist destination. We'll have to see what they manage to come up with.

