City of Minneapolis Says Plans for George Floyd Square Are Moving Forward

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on December 25, 2025
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

They've already named it George Perry Floyd Square, and even though it's littered with street art and official installations, the City of Minneapolis wants you to know that in 2026, the next chapter in the construction of a living memorial to Floyd will begin. We knew that New York City already had a statue of Floyd erected, and that another one was placed in front of City Hall in Newark. Google tells us there's a third in Houston, Texas. It's about time Minneapolis got a proper statue in place. Maybe they should pile up a bunch of tires and set them on fire so the governor's wife can open the kitchen window and feel as though she's a part of it all.

We guess, legally speaking, that they can call what happened the murder of Floyd.

The city is not very forthcoming with what it has planned, but it has posted its engagement goals:

  • Allow for racial healing
  • Honor the voices of the Black Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) community
  • Develop community relationships
  • Work together with the community to make decisions about the project
  • Lead an engagement process to work and learn together with the community

Racial healing has always been allowed. We just don't think rioting and arson should have been considered racial healing.

Maybe George Floyd Square will become an international tourist destination. We'll have to see what they manage to come up with.

