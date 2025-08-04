Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

WOOF! Even This CNN Journo Asks If TX Dems Realize How BAD It...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:55 AM on August 04, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

How about that? A federal judge did something to help President Trump keep the promises he made to the American people? Color us SHOCKED with how much activism we've seen from the judiciary that only served to hurt this administration, and by default, this country.

It would appear that 'Big' Leticia Jame has lost. Again.

Ya' love to see it:

Imagine fighting to waste millions of taxpayer dollars.

That is today's Democratic Party.

While we're enjoying watching her lose 'left and right,' we'll believe that he's going to prison when we see it.

You'd think that would be her priority, yeah? But her TDS is so bad she can't think of anything but trying to hurt Trump, which is ironically what brought her alleged mortgage fraud to light in the first place. She is her own worst enemy, even though she's convinced it's Trump.

Sometimes AI is a good thing.

This is one of those times.

Winning, indeed.

And we're not even close to being tired of it yet.

============================================================

