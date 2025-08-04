Womp Womp Womp WOMP: Don't Look NOW, but 'Big Letitia James' Just Lost Again and It's YUGE This Time

How about that? A federal judge did something to help President Trump keep the promises he made to the American people? Color us SHOCKED with how much activism we've seen from the judiciary that only served to hurt this administration, and by default, this country.

It would appear that 'Big' Leticia Jame has lost. Again.

Ya' love to see it:

🚨 HUGE NEWS: A federal judge has BLOCKED a 16 Democrat states’ effort to FORCE President Trump to release funding for “diversity research”



Hundreds of MILLIONS have just been saved for taxpayers!



And Big Leticia James loses again 🤣 pic.twitter.com/L3QDN2KaTK — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 4, 2025

Imagine fighting to waste millions of taxpayer dollars.

That is today's Democratic Party.

She taking losses left and right! Next stop prison! 😎 — Hunter Eagleman™ (@Hunter_Eagleman) August 4, 2025

While we're enjoying watching her lose 'left and right,' we'll believe that he's going to prison when we see it.

It's about time. Now, can we see at least one of the investigations into this corrupt ass woman get her arrested? — Kate (@kate_p45) August 4, 2025

She should probably concentrate on her defense for her mortgage fraud. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) August 4, 2025

You'd think that would be her priority, yeah? But her TDS is so bad she can't think of anything but trying to hurt Trump, which is ironically what brought her alleged mortgage fraud to light in the first place. She is her own worst enemy, even though she's convinced it's Trump.

Oh she’s mad…



Thanks grok 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/66irotEZQ9 — Apple Lamps (@lamps_apple) August 4, 2025

Sometimes AI is a good thing.

This is one of those times.

Winning, indeed.

And we're not even close to being tired of it yet.

