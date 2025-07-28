OOF! Mollie Hemingway Makes an EXAMPLE of Democrat Lapdog 'Fact-Checker' Glenn Kessler As Only SHE Can

Fact-checking truly became a joke in the last few decades, as members of our mainstream media pretended that pushing Democrat talking points and supporting their agenda was somehow checking the facts. There is nothing quite as annoying as watching someone you know is basically in bed with the Democratic Party 'fact-checking' the Right as if they're actually doing something real.

Case in point, all-around liar and doofus, Glenn Kessler.

Check out his post from 2017:

It’s worth rereading the dossier these days. Some material unverified or salacious. But you can see why the FBI saw it as a Rosetta Stone https://t.co/hLAyomEvn1 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) October 19, 2017

Mollie Hemingway used this post and Glenn himself to show what a joke modern-day fact-checking has truly become:

This is a great example of how "fact" "checking" is almost without exception just the laundering of Democrat info ops with another layer of supposed credibility. Sometimes really evil info ops against the American people, as seen below. https://t.co/AcEd8XBXgw — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 28, 2025

Bingo.

She continues:

And just last week -- LAST WEEK -- Kessler was continuing the propaganda press' role in the Russia collusion hoax, falsely alleging there was nothing new in the recent explosive revelations. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 28, 2025

Well, of course he was. Those Democrat talking points aren't going to promote themselves, ya' know.

I determined by Kessler's own standards, that he lied about Trump 94.5% of the time.https://t.co/OjF7i1Y4mB — Eupeptic Joe (@jmotivator) July 28, 2025

We're surprised it's that low.

Another banger: pic.twitter.com/EvXGGfFh7D — Intergalactic Prime Minister - Elect (@catonglue) July 28, 2025

He just sucks ... like the rest of them.

