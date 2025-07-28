OOF! Mollie Hemingway Makes an EXAMPLE of Democrat Lapdog 'Fact-Checker' Glenn Kessler As Only SHE Can

Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:35 PM on July 28, 2025
Twitchy/Meme

Fact-checking truly became a joke in the last few decades, as members of our mainstream media pretended that pushing Democrat talking points and supporting their agenda was somehow checking the facts. There is nothing quite as annoying as watching someone you know is basically in bed with the Democratic Party 'fact-checking' the Right as if they're actually doing something real.

Advertisement

Case in point, all-around liar and doofus, Glenn Kessler.

Check out his post from 2017:

Mollie Hemingway used this post and Glenn himself to show what a joke modern-day fact-checking has truly become:

Bingo.

She continues:

Well, of course he was. Those Democrat talking points aren't going to promote themselves, ya' know.

We're surprised it's that low.

He just sucks ... like the rest of them.

