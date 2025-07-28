Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About Jeanine Pirro Is REALLY Dumb

Adam Schiff straight-up lied.

It must be a day that ends in a Y.

This guy ... California, are you really that brain-damaged? Even if you want to stick with Democrats, there has to be one who's not as disgusting as this Pencil-Neck liar.

Did he really think we'd buy what he was trying to sell here about Jeanine Pirro?

Fox News took Jeanine Pirro off air because "she's crazy" and "nuts." Their words, not mine.



Now we're going to trust her with the lives and liberty of the people of DC?



This is just absurd. pic.twitter.com/GVxKI2Oc9O — Adam Schiff (@SenAdamSchiff) July 27, 2025

To be fair, Schiff is probably 'schiffing bricks' right now about the mortgage fraud and, of course, his pardon being written basically in crayon, but this was a bad move even for him. We all know Pirro wasn't taken off the air; she resigned once appointed by Trump.

Guess how this lie went over for ol' Schiff for Brains:

Adam Schiff has the nerve to call Judge Jeanine “crazy”?



Let’s talk about what’s actually insane:

•Schiff pushed the fake Trump-Russia hoax for years with ZERO proof

•Claimed to have “direct evidence” he lied

•Doctored text messages in Congress

•Slandered me personally over… — John “TIG” Tiegen (@TigTiegen) July 27, 2025

Post continues:

•Slandered me personally over Benghazi claiming there was no stand down order •Yet I was on the ground, and I lived it •He used his position to protect failed leadership, not seek truth ... ... Schiff is the last person on Earth who should lecture anyone about trust, truth, or liberty.

What he said.

Tick tock Adam Schiff.



Her confirmation starts the countdown to accountability and you know it. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 27, 2025

This is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Schiff, but for the rest of us. Oh yeah.

