Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About Jeanine Pirro Is REALLY Dumb

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:50 AM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Adam Schiff straight-up lied.

It must be a day that ends in a Y.

This guy ... California, are you really that brain-damaged? Even if you want to stick with Democrats, there has to be one who's not as disgusting as this Pencil-Neck liar.

Did he really think we'd buy what he was trying to sell here about Jeanine Pirro?

To be fair, Schiff is probably 'schiffing bricks' right now about the mortgage fraud and, of course, his pardon being written basically in crayon, but this was a bad move even for him. We all know Pirro wasn't taken off the air; she resigned once appointed by Trump.

Guess how this lie went over for ol' Schiff for Brains:

Post continues:

•Slandered me personally over Benghazi claiming there was no stand down order

•Yet I was on the ground, and I lived it

•He used his position to protect failed leadership, not seek truth ...

... Schiff is the last person on Earth who should lecture anyone about trust, truth, or liberty.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
What he said.

This is gonna be fun.

Well, not for Schiff, but for the rest of us. Oh yeah.

============================================================

============================================================

