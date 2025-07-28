Gavin Newsom Press Office Accusing Trump of Breaking the Rules Gets Self-Awareness Nuked
Just Gets WORSE! New: John Brennan OVERRULED CIA Officers, Forced THIS Bogus Claim Into Russiagate Report

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:30 AM on July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

Ok, so it sounds like John Brenna really, really, really, REALLY wanted to push the fake Russia Collusion Hoax, perhaps even more than Hillary Clinton herself. Maybe even more than Obama ...

*cough cough*

When your own officers are telling you there is no direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected, that literally means there was no collusion, John.

And yet ... he still inserted the claims into the final draft of the ICA.

Yup.

From realclearinvestigations.com:

Nevertheless, former CIA Director John Brennan ordered agency analysts to use the claim in the Intelligence Community Assessment issued during the Obama administration’s final days – even though the ICA itself noted that how the information on Putin's plans was obtained was “not explicitly clear.”

A 46-page report by the House of Representatives released Wednesday found that the source of the claim about Putin – reportedly a Russian defector living in Northern Virginia described as “anti-Trump” – merely speculated to Brennan about something he had been told by somebody else: namely, that Putin was "counting on" Trump winning. 

ICA participants interpreted the informant's phrase "counting on" several different ways, the report said. Many NSA and CIA officials viewed "counting on" as meaning the same thing as "expected," which is much different than the language – Putin "preferred" Trump – Brennan's five handpicked drafters used in the ICA.

We're shocked they haven't moved to indict Brennan already.

This is nuts.

This is ... treason.

Interesting question.

Sedition?

Insurrection?

Coup?

All of the above?

============================================================

