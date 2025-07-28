Just Gets WORSE! New: John Brennan OVERRULED CIA Officers, Forced THIS Bogus Claim Into Russiagate Report

Ok, so it sounds like John Brenna really, really, really, REALLY wanted to push the fake Russia Collusion Hoax, perhaps even more than Hillary Clinton herself. Maybe even more than Obama ...

Advertisement

*cough cough*

When your own officers are telling you there is no direct information that Putin wanted to get Trump elected, that literally means there was no collusion, John.

And yet ... he still inserted the claims into the final draft of the ICA.

Yup.

BREAKING: On Dec. 20, 2016, career CIA officers told Brennan, "We don't have direct information Putin wanted to get Trump elected," and removed the conclusion from the first draft of the ICA–only to have Brennan reinsert it in the final draft of the reporthttps://t.co/DPL8OOnzGw — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 28, 2025

From realclearinvestigations.com:

Nevertheless, former CIA Director John Brennan ordered agency analysts to use the claim in the Intelligence Community Assessment issued during the Obama administration’s final days – even though the ICA itself noted that how the information on Putin's plans was obtained was “not explicitly clear.” A 46-page report by the House of Representatives released Wednesday found that the source of the claim about Putin – reportedly a Russian defector living in Northern Virginia described as “anti-Trump” – merely speculated to Brennan about something he had been told by somebody else: namely, that Putin was "counting on" Trump winning. ICA participants interpreted the informant's phrase "counting on" several different ways, the report said. Many NSA and CIA officials viewed "counting on" as meaning the same thing as "expected," which is much different than the language – Putin "preferred" Trump – Brennan's five handpicked drafters used in the ICA.

We're shocked they haven't moved to indict Brennan already.

This is nuts.

This is ... treason.

Brennan is a traitor that deserves to be in jail. pic.twitter.com/3kP8cLJh0X — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) July 28, 2025

Do we know if anyone is keeping an eye on Brennan?



Does he have his passport with him? — Christine (@Christina362568) July 28, 2025

Interesting question.

Sedition?

Insurrection?

Coup?

All of the above?

============================================================

Related:

CAN'T Teach an Old Hag New Tricks: School Board Chair Who Cheered Hogan's (MAGA) Death TRIES to Backpedal

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day

Tim Walz's Fundraising Text Proves Democrats Have a VERY Warped Idea About What a Man Is (Screenshot)

WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun' Who Saved the Day at MI Walmart

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.