CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary...
DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big...
VIP
Tim Walz's Fundraising Text Proves Democrats Have a VERY Warped Idea About What...
Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing John Brennan's Fake Trump-...
*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest...
This Week On Capitol Hill - 7-27-2025
VIP
Talking Tough: Gavin Newsom Compares Republicans to ‘Assassins’ as He Seeks to Man...
AOC Preaches ‘Consequences’ Are Coming for Republicans Who Don’t 'Convert' to Her Radical...
Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Presidential Library Is Pure Trash
Wildfire Benefit Concert Scam: Gavin Newsom’s FireAid Scandal Heats Up and Is Now...
VIP
Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans and a Closed Mouth
‘MASSIVE’ Group of Angry Parents Protests Medicaid Cuts
Montreal Authorities Prove There's NO Freedom of Religion for Canada's Christians
VIP
Elite Team of Police Officers to Monitor UK Social Media for 'Anti-Immigrant Sentiment'

WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun' Who Saved the Day at MI Walmart

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 27, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats love to tell us that there is no such thing as a good guy with a gun because they know their narrative takes a huge hit every time we see one. Nothing takes their sanctimonious, anti-gun, gun-grabbing narrative down faster than when a 'good guy' stops some horrible, tragic event before the cops even show up.

Advertisement

Take, for example, the horrific situation at a Traverse City, Michigan Walmart, where multiple people were stabbed by a lunatic:

Post continues:

... a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd. Old woman, and a child for sure were stabbed along with many more.”

OH, so there was a good guy with a gun.

And oh yeah, he was a BLACK guy.

Democrat will HATE this, so much:

What he said.

Recommended

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

The world is a safer, better place thanks to good guys with guns.

Like Mr. Perry.

============================================================

Related:

New BOMBSHELL Twist --> Former Trump Official DELIBERATELY Sabotaged Him, Protected Russia Hoax

*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest Anti-Semitic Post

RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has HILARIOUS Thoughts

Ben Rhodes in for a WORLD of Hurt Over His NASTY Post Smearing AIPAC and Accusing Israel of Starving Kids

WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's FASCIST HELLSCAPE and *SNORT*

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

FIREARMS GUN OWNERS GUN RIGHTS GUN VIOLENCE SECOND AMENDMENT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)
Sam J.
DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day
Sam J.
*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest Anti-Semitic Post
Sam J.
Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing John Brennan's Fake Trump-Russia Intel
Sam J.
AOC Preaches ‘Consequences’ Are Coming for Republicans Who Don’t 'Convert' to Her Radical Demands
Warren Squire
Receptacle Spectacle: Meme-Makers Show Obama’s Presidential Library Is Pure Trash
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement