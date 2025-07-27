WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun' Who Saved the Day at MI Walmart

Democrats love to tell us that there is no such thing as a good guy with a gun because they know their narrative takes a huge hit every time we see one. Nothing takes their sanctimonious, anti-gun, gun-grabbing narrative down faster than when a 'good guy' stops some horrible, tragic event before the cops even show up.

Take, for example, the horrific situation at a Traverse City, Michigan Walmart, where multiple people were stabbed by a lunatic:

BREAKING: Ten people have been reported to be injured after a st*bbing at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan.



A local posted on Facebook saying:



“a foreign guy just lost it on random people in the produce and grocery area. African American guy pulled a hero move and pulled… pic.twitter.com/5N51Z7UqVh — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 26, 2025

Post continues:

... a hero move and pulled his pistol out and tried to get him to stop but then people screamed and workers said run so the guy slipped out in the crowd. Old woman, and a child for sure were stabbed along with many more.”

OH, so there was a good guy with a gun.

And oh yeah, he was a BLACK guy.

Democrat will HATE this, so much:

GOOD GUY WITH A GUN!



God Bless Derrick Perry!



Carry your firearm and save lives! https://t.co/gZGSSznsiQ pic.twitter.com/4seO2hkhvD — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 27, 2025

What he said.

It's great to be able to have good guy news for a change! — DSSD (@DSSD82252293) July 27, 2025

The world is a safer, better place thanks to good guys with guns.

Like Mr. Perry.

