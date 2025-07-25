Ben Rhodes in for a WORLD of Hurt Over His NASTY Post Smearing AIPAC and Accusing Israel of Starving Kids

In case you needed a reminder of just how awful the Obama administration really was, especially when it came to Israel, look no further thanks this garbage post from garbage person, Ben Rhodes.

Forget that we can actually see the video and pictures of the aid; apparently, Rhodes doesn't want us to believe our lying eyes.

Oh, and he really seems to dislike AIPAC and, well, Israel.

AIPAC is spreading lies. The Israeli government is starving Palestinians and everyone knows it. How can we trust Democrats to fight for anything if they take money from people who lie like this about starving kids. https://t.co/WPnSuJv6I3 — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) July 25, 2025

Take all the seats, Obama bro.

So this video isn't real, Ben? — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 25, 2025

It'S nOt ReAl, It'S aI.

HA HA HA HA HA

1. February 2024 - .@JoeBiden is worried about the Hur report and, at the end of his press conference in response to a likely planted question from a friendly reporter BLASTS Israel for its counter-attack against the most evil monsters of all time;

2. July 2025 - .@brhodes is… https://t.co/mzmHselduZ — Brennan’sOrangeJumpsuit (@15poundstogo) July 25, 2025

Post continues:

... worried about his own *ss for Spygate, and he starts blasting Hamas propaganda 24/7. THIS is what tyrants do to try to deflect from their own political crises. Re-direct criticism to the Joooos.

We see you, Ben.

We all do.

We can see the trucks and containers full of aid, you idiot. — Ben B@dejo (@BenTelAviv) July 25, 2025

Sure, Ben. We totally believe you.



Seriously, we do.



No, no, no… We really do. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 25, 2025

Oh, your Whitehouse nickname is Hamas. You came to power demonizing AIPAC and Israel. The fact is that the UN and Hamas are preventing aid from being distributed. Israel is working with UAEW and Jordan to airdrop food.https://t.co/zUxnjwirrm — Stuart Berman (@HereticalLeader) July 25, 2025

Wait, what?

Hamas is Ben's WH nickname?

How did we not know this?!

Why lie? Are you that enamored of Hamas or the UN? — DalmationsRock (@CushingAgnes) July 25, 2025

Narrator: Rhodes IS that enamored of Hamas and the UN.

