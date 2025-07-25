John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...
Ben Rhodes in for a WORLD of Hurt Over His NASTY Post Smearing AIPAC and Accusing Israel of Starving Kids

Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:25 PM on July 25, 2025
Twitchy

In case you needed a reminder of just how awful the Obama administration really was, especially when it came to Israel, look no further thanks this garbage post from garbage person, Ben Rhodes.

Forget that we can actually see the video and pictures of the aid; apparently, Rhodes doesn't want us to believe our lying eyes.

Oh, and he really seems to dislike AIPAC and, well, Israel.

Take all the seats, Obama bro.

It'S nOt ReAl, It'S aI.

HA HA HA HA HA

Post continues:

... worried about his own *ss for Spygate, and he starts blasting Hamas propaganda 24/7.

THIS is what tyrants do to try to deflect from their own political crises. Re-direct criticism to the Joooos.

We see you, Ben.

We all do.

Wait, what?

Hamas is Ben's WH nickname?

How did we not know this?!

Narrator: Rhodes IS that enamored of Hamas and the UN.

============================================================

============================================================

