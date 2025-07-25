OOF! Gawker Grave-Dancer BODY SLAMMED for Pathetic Clapback After Getting REKT for Trash Hulk Hogan Post

To this day, we still don't really understand how anyone can take joy in the death of another human being. Guess it's that whole 'pro-life' thing we have on the Right. It never fails, someone on the Right dies, and then the Left has a heyday celebrating the death. Suppose that goes along with being the pro-death party.

Sadly, it reads.

Case in point, this horrible Gawker person who crawled out from under her bridge to dance on Hulk Hogan's grave after the news broke that he passed.

So Hulk Hogan died.



As a former Gawker writer (as are all Gawker writers thanks to Hulk Hogan), I won't be the first or the last to say 'fuck that guy.'



Dance on any grave you want to, but this one's mine. — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) July 24, 2025

Of course, Gawker may still be around if they hadn't posted a sex tape of Hulk Hogan in the first place. Granted, she seems to think it's Hogan's fault and not Gawker's ...

She's not the brightest crayon in the box.

When people started calling her out, she got even nastier:

I also took great pleasure reading the obituaries of Henry Kissinger and Rush Limbaugh, and I won't apologize for those either. https://t.co/tAQz5KrYgp — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) July 24, 2025

For her sake, we hope karma isn't paying attention.

Y'all, I wrote about health and science at Gawker. I've never been a gossip columnist. But tell yourselves whatever you have to because you're mad about a wrestler dying. — Yvette d’Entremont (@thescibabe.bsky.social) (@TheSciBabe) July 24, 2025

She did the meme.

Because of COURSE she did.

It's not her fault she posted something stupid, no, no, it's that people are mad that a wrestler died. Gawker. Yup.

Learn to code — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) July 25, 2025

So happy your employer went under. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) July 24, 2025

Perhaps we should all dance on Gawker's grave.

Still haven’t found a real job after landing that amazing gig must really sting? — Polybius Champion🐂💨🇺🇸 (@PolybiusChamp) July 24, 2025

A man who thinks it’s a woman used to write about health and science?

That’s pretty funny. — your name (@xtards) July 24, 2025

Full disclosure, we did check, and yes, Yvette is and has always been a woman. Hey, we weren't sure at first either.

You need to seek professional help. — Meara (@MillennialOther) July 24, 2025

Not enough meds on this PLANET.

And yes, this is the type of person and content one gets at Leftist Utopic BlueSky.

Yikes, right?

