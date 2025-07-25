Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real...
OOF! Gawker Grave-Dancer BODY SLAMMED for Pathetic Clapback After Getting REKT for Trash Hulk Hogan Post

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:30 AM on July 25, 2025
Twitter

To this day, we still don't really understand how anyone can take joy in the death of another human being. Guess it's that whole 'pro-life' thing we have on the Right. It never fails, someone on the Right dies, and then the Left has a heyday celebrating the death. Suppose that goes along with being the pro-death party.

Sadly, it reads.

Case in point, this horrible Gawker person who crawled out from under her bridge to dance on Hulk Hogan's grave after the news broke that he passed.

Of course, Gawker may still be around if they hadn't posted a sex tape of Hulk Hogan in the first place. Granted, she seems to think it's Hogan's fault and not Gawker's ... 

She's not the brightest crayon in the box.

When people started calling her out, she got even nastier:

For her sake, we hope karma isn't paying attention.

She did the meme.

Because of COURSE she did.

It's not her fault she posted something stupid, no, no, it's that people are mad that a wrestler died. Gawker. Yup.

Perhaps we should all dance on Gawker's grave.

Full disclosure, we did check, and yes, Yvette is and has always been a woman. Hey, we weren't sure at first either.

Not enough meds on this PLANET.

And yes, this is the type of person and content one gets at Leftist Utopic BlueSky.

Yikes, right?

