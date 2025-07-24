Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE on Sanctimonious Socialists

The more we learn about what our own government tried to do to President Trump, all while accusing him and his followers of being insurrectionists, like other sane Americans the more pissed off we become. Don't take our word for it, take Cleta Mithell's word for it because she went OFF on Obama and his entire cabal.

This is quite brutal, but also well-deserved.

Take a look:

All of these revelations about Obama’s literal orchestration of the Russia hoax in 2016 and 2017 ought to remind us that he did this BEFORE: remember the targeting of tea party / conservative groups by the Obama IRS back in 2010? To minimize the impact of the tea party movement…

Post continues:

... in the 2010 and 2012 elections. Remember how it started…. With Obama’s public attacks against these grassroots groups…. And Lois Lerner head of the IRS Exempt Organizations division, taking the hint… and starting and running a years long series of oppressive IRS actions against the groups….to thwart them and put them out of business before they could find a foothold and get going for real.

Having represented a number of the groups, I knew there was something going on at the IRS in 2010, when applications for exempt status that normally took 30 days to process suddenly became “stalled” … for months….

Then for years….Then I really knew something was going on when the application for exempt status from one of my clients, a group formed “to hold public officials accountable”, was held up for more than 3+ years while the IRS demanded copies of every public communication the group had made against Obamacare…. Remember that?

The most powerful federal agency demanded to see every statement, every ad, every word uttered by a grassroots group challenging the President’s signature legislative program. Rosie O’Donnell, I will SHOW you “authoritarian…” and it isn’t President Trump.The words and terms put together by IRS officials in their BOLO alert included watching out for groups formed to hold public officials accountable…..and the Obama crowd got away with it.

NO ONE at the IRS was held accountable. Certainly Obama was not. He was exposed publicly for turning the IRS loose on citizens groups and conservative donors, but with no repercussions, why WOULDN’T Obama and his cronies believe they could do whatever they wanted to overturn the decision of the voters to elect Donald Trump in 2016… to thwart his presidency….which they did, and then to manipulate the outcome of the 2020 election….which they did, and then to try to jail President Trump, his lawyers, his electors, his supporters AFTER 2020 to drive the nail into President Trump’s coffin, both personally and into his political operation….by jailing not just him, but dozens of his supporters and lawyers and electors.

That’s what the Obama crowd has been doing for more than 15 year.

These elitist hate-America Obama people have been successfully burying their political opponents for more than a decade…and ONLY because of Donald Trump and his courage, his willingness to FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT, and his appointing fearless allies in key government positions, like Tulsi Gabbard the Wonder Woman of DNI, do we have ANY hope of reclaiming our country, and wresting control of the intelligence apparatus, the IRS, the State Department, the justice system, and our ELECTIONS from the evil rot we have endured at the hands of the Obama-Clinton-CIA-FBI-cabal …. For decades. Our only hope is for these Obama people to be punished. Finally. All of them.

Surely. Surely. It is time to rain fire on these sanctimonious socialist criminals who have stolen the democracy they claim to revere…surely they will be prosecuted….surely. It. Is. Time.