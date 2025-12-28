Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platter

Today, President Trump is meeting with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. David Axelrod, a man who worked for Barack Obama, felt the need to weigh in. He was swiftly put in his place by the fine tweeps on X.

Just to level set today's meeting between Zelensky and @POTUS at Mar-a-Lago:

Putin invaded Ukraine and has savaged its people.

Russia is the clear, undisputed aggressor.

History teaches that "peace agreements" which reward aggressors on their terms only invite more aggression. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 28, 2025

Reminder that David was in the White House when Putin took Crimea in 2014. Then proceeded to do absolutely nothing about it. https://t.co/wPsOhsQFLs — PJE (@PJENGLAND1) December 28, 2025

Reminder, this was the beginning of emboldening Putin to do whatever he wanted and America would do absolutely nothing.

Obama did absolutely nothing when Putin took Crimea. How was that not rewarding aggression? Did you guys think Putin was going to stop? https://t.co/0QsIL1uIel — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 28, 2025

Where's Obama in all this?



He green-lit Putin to invade Crimea, which set the stage of invading the Donbas.



Trump is trying to find a solution to what Obama and Biden caused.



You remember Obama -- you were the architect of getting him elected. https://t.co/XU1CkLKJMZ — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 28, 2025

So, Trump is the problem for trying to course correct for Obama and Biden's nonsense decisions.

And your guy gave away the Crimea! https://t.co/kLpCSgJMUJ — I, MAGA Prince! My opinions are my own. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Cigar1776) December 28, 2025

Except it's not at all funny.

What did you say when your boss gave up Crimea? https://t.co/sMA3KcyLRv — nick-at-nite (@nitepost) December 28, 2025

Not a single thing.

Which administrations were in power when Russia invaded its neighbors? You should level set your @ss on a couch and shut your pie hole. — Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) December 28, 2025

That's a great question. David should answer that question.

how much cash did you give to Iran? — fj777 (@TSowellFan100) December 28, 2025

Pallets of cash!

Remember when your homeboy Barry looked the other way when Russian invaded the Crimea and halted lethal support of Ukraine? Yeah, lets level set, amigo. You're not going to like it. — Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) December 28, 2025

Pepperidge Farms remembers.

If only a president had done something about it in 2014… — ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) December 28, 2025

"after the election I'll have more flexibility" invites more agression. — SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) December 28, 2025

It really does.

You forgot to mention that Obama, whom you got elected, green lit the invasion of Crimea.



Just a quick history lesson for you to add to the phony history lessons you are trying to revise and foist on the rest of us. — Kittitas Kid (@KidKittita18415) December 28, 2025

Weren’t you in the White House when Russia invaded the Crimea in 2014?



Can you kindly remind us what the Obama administration’s response was then?



It’s really easy to post on X about what the Trump administration should or should not be doing while ignoring your own actions. — Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) December 28, 2025

Sunday morning quarterbacking.

