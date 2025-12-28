Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platter

Independent Journalist Finds EMPTY Daycares in MN Fraud Bombshell—Texas Dem Calls HIM the...
justmindy
justmindy | 5:20 PM on December 28, 2025
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, file

Today, President Trump is meeting with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. David Axelrod, a man who worked for Barack Obama, felt the need to weigh in. He was swiftly put in his place by the fine tweeps on X.

Reminder, this was the beginning of emboldening Putin to do whatever he wanted and America would do absolutely nothing.

So, Trump is the problem for trying to course correct for Obama and Biden's nonsense decisions. 

Except it's not at all funny.

Not a single thing.

That's a great question. David should answer that question.

Pallets of cash!

Pepperidge Farms remembers. 

It really does.

Sunday morning quarterbacking. 

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP RUSSIA UKRAINE VOLODYMYR ZELENSKY

