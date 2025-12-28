Axelrod Warns Against Rewarding Aggressors—Forgets His Boss Handed Putin Crimea on a Platter

Today, President Trump is meeting with Zelensky at Mar-a-Lago. David Axelrod, a man who worked for Barack Obama, felt the need to weigh in. He was swiftly put in his place by the fine tweeps on X.
Just to level set today's meeting between Zelensky and @POTUS at Mar-a-Lago:— David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) December 28, 2025
Putin invaded Ukraine and has savaged its people.
Russia is the clear, undisputed aggressor.
History teaches that "peace agreements" which reward aggressors on their terms only invite more aggression.
Reminder that David was in the White House when Putin took Crimea in 2014. Then proceeded to do absolutely nothing about it. https://t.co/wPsOhsQFLs— PJE (@PJENGLAND1) December 28, 2025
Reminder, this was the beginning of emboldening Putin to do whatever he wanted and America would do absolutely nothing.
Obama did absolutely nothing when Putin took Crimea. How was that not rewarding aggression? Did you guys think Putin was going to stop? https://t.co/0QsIL1uIel— David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) December 28, 2025
Where's Obama in all this?— Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) December 28, 2025
He green-lit Putin to invade Crimea, which set the stage of invading the Donbas.
Trump is trying to find a solution to what Obama and Biden caused.
You remember Obama -- you were the architect of getting him elected. https://t.co/XU1CkLKJMZ
So, Trump is the problem for trying to course correct for Obama and Biden's nonsense decisions.
And your guy gave away the Crimea! https://t.co/kLpCSgJMUJ— I, MAGA Prince! My opinions are my own. 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Cigar1776) December 28, 2025
Laughs in "2014 Obama" 🤤 https://t.co/HBbOxZ5Ajf— Kikinroks 🧭 (@Kikinroks1) December 28, 2025
Except it's not at all funny.
What did you say when your boss gave up Crimea? https://t.co/sMA3KcyLRv— nick-at-nite (@nitepost) December 28, 2025
Not a single thing.
Which administrations were in power when Russia invaded its neighbors? You should level set your @ss on a couch and shut your pie hole.— Kevin Berger (@KevinBerge9223) December 28, 2025
That's a great question. David should answer that question.
how much cash did you give to Iran?— fj777 (@TSowellFan100) December 28, 2025
Pallets of cash!
Remember when your homeboy Barry looked the other way when Russian invaded the Crimea and halted lethal support of Ukraine? Yeah, lets level set, amigo. You're not going to like it.— Panic Chicken (@panicchicken01) December 28, 2025
Pepperidge Farms remembers.
If only a president had done something about it in 2014…— ReporterMcCabe (@ReporterMcCabe) December 28, 2025
"after the election I'll have more flexibility" invites more agression.— SamlAdams1722 (@Adams1722Saml) December 28, 2025
It really does.
You forgot to mention that Obama, whom you got elected, green lit the invasion of Crimea.— Kittitas Kid (@KidKittita18415) December 28, 2025
Just a quick history lesson for you to add to the phony history lessons you are trying to revise and foist on the rest of us.
Weren’t you in the White House when Russia invaded the Crimea in 2014?— Christopher Tremoglie (@chriswtremo) December 28, 2025
Can you kindly remind us what the Obama administration’s response was then?
It’s really easy to post on X about what the Trump administration should or should not be doing while ignoring your own actions.
Sunday morning quarterbacking.
