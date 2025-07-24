RIP The View? Joy Behar Announces 'Hiatus' for The View After Going on RAGE-FILLED Tirade About Trump

It may finally be time for Joy Behar and other hags on The View to find out.

Heck, they've been f**king around for a long, long time now.

Case in point:

The White House slams Joy Behar as "an irrelevant loser" who should "self-reflect" before #TheView is "the next to be pulled off air."



Behar said this week that "[Trump] is so jealous of Obama, because Obama is everything that he is not: Trim, smart, handsome, happily married,… pic.twitter.com/f3TKThCxB9 — Variety (@Variety) July 23, 2025

Post continues:

... and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy."A White House spokesperson clapped back: “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off the air."

These progressive, hate-filled, nasty shows have to learn that they cannot keep slandering people, even the president, without some consequence. This is not about censoring them; this is about holding them accountable for deliberately lying about Trump in order to hurt him and his supporters.

Why should he or anyone have to tolerate such BS from a bunch of yappy harpies pretending they're deep and informed about politics? No more.

Oh, and now The View is just magically going on hiatus.

No, really.

Joy Behar just announced that The View is going on hiatus pic.twitter.com/5jAumpy8HC — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 24, 2025

HOO BOY.

Could it be? But what will the dozen or so unemployed rage harpies watch during the day to get their fill of anti-Trump ramblings?!

