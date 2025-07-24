'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage,...
WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71
VIP
The Dems Should DEFINITELY Bring Back Tim Walz to Win Over Young Male...
Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi...
*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet...
Jonathan Turley Can't Help But Notice Which Media Outlets Are Shrugging Off Tulsi...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty...
Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60...
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome...
Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented...
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a...
CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump...
CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia...
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...

RIP The View? Joy Behar Announces 'Hiatus' for The View After Going on RAGE-FILLED Tirade About Trump

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:20 PM on July 24, 2025

It may finally be time for Joy Behar and other hags on The View to find out.

Heck, they've been f**king around for a long, long time now.

Case in point:

Advertisement

Post continues:

... and can sing Al Green’s song ‘Let’s Stay Together’ better than Al Green. And Trump cannot stand it. It’s driving him crazy."A White House spokesperson clapped back: “Joy Behar is an irrelevant loser suffering from a severe case of Trump Derangement Syndrome. It’s no surprise that The View’s ratings hit an all-time low last year. "She should self-reflect on her own jealousy of Trump’s historic popularity before her show is the next to be pulled off the air."

These progressive, hate-filled, nasty shows have to learn that they cannot keep slandering people, even the president, without some consequence. This is not about censoring them; this is about holding them accountable for deliberately lying about Trump in order to hurt him and his supporters.

Why should he or anyone have to tolerate such BS from a bunch of yappy harpies pretending they're deep and informed about politics? No more.

Oh, and now The View is just magically going on hiatus.

No, really.

HOO BOY.

Could it be? But what will the dozen or so unemployed rage harpies watch during the day to get their fill of anti-Trump ramblings?!

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Advertisement

============================================================

Related:

Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi Gabbard in EPIC Meltdown (Watch)

*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie

Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

============================================================

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT HOLLYWOOD JOY BEHAR THE VIEW

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Who's in a PANIC?! Andy Is! Andrew McCabe Sweats Bullets, Snaps at Tulsi Gabbard in EPIC Meltdown (Watch)
Sam J.
'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread
Sam J.
*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie
Sam J.
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI
Sam J.
Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES Sam J.
Advertisement