*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet...
Jonathan Turley Can't Help But Notice Which Media Outlets Are Shrugging Off Tulsi...
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty...
HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome...
Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented...
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a...
CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump...
CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia...
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety...
Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes...
'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It...
New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and...

Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 24, 2025
South Park Studios

We're not sure there's a show that's better at mocking reality, all of it, than South Park. What makes them brilliantly funny is they just DGAF about who they mock, when they mock them, or why they mock them.

Advertisement

Sort of like us, but with way more viewers and fart jokes and underwear gnomes.

We could add some fart jokes and underwear gnomes if that's what our readers want.

Anyway, this time they took on NPR and 60 Minutes.

Watch:

Post continues:

... the air. I mean, who the hell does this president think he is? The government can't cancel the show. I mean, what show are they gonna cancel next?”

HA HA HA HA HA

We love that Trey and Matt were able to articulate to NPR why they shouldn't receive taxpayer money, mocking the idea that Trump is canceling shows himself. Also, it's likely a self-deprecating joke, because South Park has always been brilliant at tearing others apart while being willing to do the same to itself.

Nobody is more successful in entertainment than the man (or woman) willing to play the fool.

Never.

Bingo.

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
Advertisement

Cartman.

It's always Cartman.

Especially the lesbian part.

Compared to NPR and 60 Minutes? Most definitely.

And it has been for almost 30 years.

============================================================

Related:

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

60 MINUTES DONALD TRUMP ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA BIAS NPR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES
Sam J.
*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie
Sam J.
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI
Sam J.
Jonathan Turley Can't Help But Notice Which Media Outlets Are Shrugging Off Tulsi Gabbard's Bombshells
Doug P.
ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty TOOL Can't DEAL
Sam J.
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds for Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES Sam J.
Advertisement