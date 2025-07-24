Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)

We're not sure there's a show that's better at mocking reality, all of it, than South Park. What makes them brilliantly funny is they just DGAF about who they mock, when they mock them, or why they mock them.

Sort of like us, but with way more viewers and fart jokes and underwear gnomes.

We could add some fart jokes and underwear gnomes if that's what our readers want.

Anyway, this time they took on NPR and 60 Minutes.

Watch:

NEW: South Park trolls NPR and 60 Minutes following Trump slashing funding to NPR and his lawsuit against CBS.



“The president of the United States canceled NPR… the funniest show ever where all the lesbians and Jews complain about stuff.”



“The president had it taken off the… pic.twitter.com/Z5En5R9ie9 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 24, 2025

Post continues:

... the air. I mean, who the hell does this president think he is? The government can't cancel the show. I mean, what show are they gonna cancel next?”

HA HA HA HA HA

We love that Trey and Matt were able to articulate to NPR why they shouldn't receive taxpayer money, mocking the idea that Trump is canceling shows himself. Also, it's likely a self-deprecating joke, because South Park has always been brilliant at tearing others apart while being willing to do the same to itself.

Nobody is more successful in entertainment than the man (or woman) willing to play the fool.

South Park never disappoints, Collin. It eventually makes fun of everyone. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) July 24, 2025

Never.

Bingo.

South Park mocks NPR's funding cut and Trump's CBS lawsuit, with Cartman lamenting the loss of his favorite "lesbian and Jew" complaint show, questioning government censorship. — Jazzy ._knowlage (@jazzy2652) July 24, 2025

Cartman.

It's always Cartman.

I've never heard a more accurate description of NPR than Cartman's. — William Rest (@RestWillia6795) July 24, 2025

Especially the lesbian part.

South Park……the only reliable news source. — Damon Zumbroegel (@DamonZumbroegel) July 24, 2025

Compared to NPR and 60 Minutes? Most definitely.

South Park is a national treasure — Graham Banks Cull (@1GrahamDaily) July 24, 2025

And it has been for almost 30 years.

