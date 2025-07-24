HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES

As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard has been laying waste to the monsters who worked endlessly to take Donald Trump and his campaign ... heck, even his presidency DOWN. Finding out that Hillary Clinton was reportedly taking meds for psycho-emotional problems has just been the cherry on top of this Russiagate cake.

Wonder if Hill-dawg regrets smearing Tulsi as a Russian asset yet?

Hrm.

Welp, as you can likely already guess, X is having a heyday with the latest Hillay bombshell:

Hillaril: A medication designed to address psycho-emotional challenges, helping to manage uncontrollable fits of anger and aggression. pic.twitter.com/nXxos0pg7Q — Broken Arrow (@bri35341840) July 23, 2025

Side effects may include tripping into planes, falling down getting into vans, and other embarrassing acts a politician would rather people forget.

She's ready for her close-up, Mr. DeMille.

I mean, is anyone surprised that Hillary is legit psychotic? pic.twitter.com/hkwpFidsCv — Lizzy Lou Who 🌷 (@_wintergirl93) July 23, 2025

Not even a little bit. Remember the stories floating around of her throwing lamps and other pieces of furniture the night she lost to Trump? We do.

Oh, man, that's RIGHT.

Heh.

Clinton was suffering from “intensified psycho-emotional problems, including uncontrolled fits of anger, aggression, and cheerfulness.” Clinton was placed on a daily regimen of “heavy tranquilizers.” pic.twitter.com/NFj61FNDW9 — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 23, 2025

Intensified psycho-emotional problems.

Guys, we so dodged a bullet in 2016.

Wow.

Soon.

Wiped from the server ... like with a washcloth. *eye roll*

It's funny because it's TRUE.

Intelligence documents reveal Russia knew Hillary Clinton was on heavy meds and had psychological issues and kept it quiet. That’s a really odd way to try to collude with Trump team.pic.twitter.com/WYEOhzsHvd — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) July 23, 2025

Of course, we assumed she was drunk at the time, which may have played a part, but now that we know she was on rage meds ... did someone mix when they shouldn't have?

Full disclosure, this is sorta creepy.

*snort*

So close and yet so far away. THANK GOD.

It's in the eyes ... always in the eyes. Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they've all got the EYES.

And maybe the meds.

Heh.

