Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented...
Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a...
CNN’s John King Says NO MAGA Voters He’s Spoken to Are Leaving Trump...
CNN Security Analyst Says Talking About the Democrats’ Russian Hoax is Helping Russia...
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress...
NBC News: SCOTUS 'Allows' Trump to Fire Members of the Consumer Product Safety...
Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes...
'Is this why Elmo went sideways?' Antisemitic Former Sesame Street Producer Loses It...
New Republic: Trump Admin Spending 'Eye-Watering' Amount on New Detention Facility
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and...
VIP
Why I Removed Myself From Wisconsin's Organ Donor List (and You Should, Too)
Sit Up Straight When I Talk to You': Victim's Families Destroy Bryan Kohberger...
Sen. Tina Smith Trolls DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Dump With 'Always Sunny' Meme
VIP
Palestinian-American 'Arab AOC' Tells Black Friends to Stop Playing the Oppression Olympic...

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Twitchy readers know, Tulsi Gabbard has been laying waste to the monsters who worked endlessly to take Donald Trump and his campaign ... heck, even his presidency DOWN. Finding out that Hillary Clinton was reportedly taking meds for psycho-emotional problems has just been the cherry on top of this Russiagate cake.

Advertisement

Wonder if Hill-dawg regrets smearing Tulsi as a Russian asset yet?

Hrm.

Welp, as you can likely already guess, X is having a heyday with the latest Hillay bombshell:

Side effects may include tripping into planes, falling down getting into vans, and other embarrassing acts a politician would rather people forget.

She's ready for her close-up, Mr. DeMille.

Not even a little bit. Remember the stories floating around of her throwing lamps and other pieces of furniture the night she lost to Trump? We do.

Oh, man, that's RIGHT.

Heh.

Recommended

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI
Sam J.
Advertisement

Intensified psycho-emotional problems.

Guys, we so dodged a bullet in 2016.

Wow.

Soon.

Wiped from the server ... like with a washcloth. *eye roll*

It's funny because it's TRUE.

Of course, we assumed she was drunk at the time, which may have played a part, but now that we know she was on rage meds ... did someone mix when they shouldn't have?

Full disclosure, this is sorta creepy.

*snort*

So close and yet so far away. THANK GOD.

It's in the eyes ... always in the eyes. Adam Schiff, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they've all got the EYES.

Advertisement

And maybe the meds.

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!': Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals Being Forced 'Eat Like Dogs'

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

BARACK OBAMA DONALD TRUMP HILLARY CLINTON RUSSIA RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI
Sam J.
MASTERCLASS: Reporter Asked Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Why He Met With Trump and IMMEDIATELY Regretted It
Doug P.
Barack Obama and Dems Will Appreciate NBC News' Framing of Tulsi Gabbard's 'Unprecedented Claim'
Doug P.
OUCH! Greg Gutfeld Obliterated Multiple Dem Talking Points After Jessica Tarlov Tried to Go There
Doug P.
Scott Jennings Zings Catherine Rampell’s WaPo Exit by Sharing the Goo Goo Eyes She Made at Doug Emhoff
Warren Squire
Jasmine Crockett Says Democrat Party will Use ‘Dark Money’ to Win Back Congress in Midterm Elections
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI Sam J.
Advertisement