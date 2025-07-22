They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals Being Forced to Eat Like Dogs

You know, we've searched quite a bit and we can't seem to find posts like this from Never Trumper Tim Miller about Obama keeping illegal children in cages. Almost as if he only really cares about illegals when they're convenient for his agenda and narrative.

Advertisement

Like this:

"Migrants at a Miami immigration jail were shackled with their hands tied behind their backs and made to kneel to eat food from styrofoam plates “like dogs" according to a {Human Rights Watch} report." https://t.co/kcYOKjvA2H — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 21, 2025

Shackled?! Forced to eat like dogs?!

Sorry, but we are calling BS on this claim. C'mon, we get it, big mean Republicans are in charge but this is stupid, even from people who do nothing but spend all day hating on Trump.

And the ICE agents yelled “this is MAGA country!!” pic.twitter.com/I0rZFov9dP — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) July 21, 2025

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

Seriously.

Cool story, you phony clown. 100% false — Problematic AF™🔥 (@EF517_V3) July 21, 2025

Doesn't seem like a lot of people believe him ... other than David French.

These reports are absolutely horrifying. If we had a functioning Congress and DOJ there should be an immediate investigation to determine the veracity of the claims and to hold people accountable. https://t.co/5KlY8vMaUb — David French (@DavidAFrench) July 21, 2025

*cough cough*

If only you worked for a newspaper that employed people to investigate claims like this. — Richard F Miller. (@NoFollo92476663) July 21, 2025

Right?

If only.

============================================================

Related:

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Sociology Prof Tries Owning Charlie Kirk Over Electricians Remark and HOOBOY, Was THAT Ever Dumb

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

Winsome Earle-Sears 'Introduces' Abigail Spanberger to Virginia As Only SHE CAN and DAMN, Son (Watch)

============================================================