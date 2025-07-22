They Yelled 'THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY!' Tim Miller REKT for Lies About Illegals Being Forced to Eat Like Dogs

ANOTHER Immigration Hoax: Bill Melugin Blows the Lid Off Fake Story About Immigrant...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 2:40 PM on July 22, 2025
Twitchy

You know, we've searched quite a bit and we can't seem to find posts like this from Never Trumper Tim Miller about Obama keeping illegal children in cages. Almost as if he only really cares about illegals when they're convenient for his agenda and narrative.

Like this:

Shackled?! Forced to eat like dogs?! 

Sorry, but we are calling BS on this claim. C'mon, we get it, big mean Republicans are in charge but this is stupid, even from people who do nothing but spend all day hating on Trump.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

We see what they did there.

Seriously.

Doesn't seem like a lot of people believe him ... other than David French.

*cough cough*

Right?

If only.

