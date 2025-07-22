LOOK on Friedland's Face Says It ALL: AWKWARD AF Harry Sisson Interview Is...
Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth, and We Are Here FOR IT

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:10 AM on July 22, 2025
Meme

Awww, Virginia Democrats ... they're so busy trying to out-victim one another they can't quite seem to keep it together.

And while all Democrats are a mess right now, Virginia Democrats are among some of the worst.

Case in point, this nasty back and forth about black women that all started here:

Seems pretty noncontroversial, you know?

Enter Bradley Haywood:

Uh-oh.

Here's where the shiznit REALLY hit the fan.

So, her post continues, but eh, we don't really feel like you're missing much if we don't include it. Trust us, it doesn't get any smarter from her on out.

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read
Sam J.
Oh no, he did not.

Heh.

What does she mean, 'people like you?'

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

*popcorn*

He responded:

Bless his little heart, Brad tried again:

And he only made things worse.

*snort*

Brad is big offended here.

Yeah, Brad.

Take that.

He really should have stopped at this point - luckily for us here at Twitchy, he didn't.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Please note that this is an elected Democratic delegate from the state of Virginia posting this way.

Oh Brad.

Read the room, Brad.

Yeah, bruh.

This is too funny.

Then he decided to quote-post her with basically the same thing:

And that's when the original Democrat he was complaining about showed up.

Ruh-roh, Raggy.

Oh, NOW he's sorry.

K.

Guess how that went over for him.

Another Democrat jumped in, but unfortunately, his posts are really foul, and he has blocked this editor. Luckily, King quote-posted him as well, so you can get an idea of who true Virginian Democrats really are:

He fired back, of course, but once again, we're blocked ...

Alrighty then.

Something was deleted at this point, and then ANOTHER Democrat jumped in:

Extremely concerning.

HOO BOY.

There's a reason Democrats are polling at 19% right now. 

Ya' love to see it.

