Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth, and We Are Here FOR IT

Awww, Virginia Democrats ... they're so busy trying to out-victim one another they can't quite seem to keep it together.

And while all Democrats are a mess right now, Virginia Democrats are among some of the worst.

Case in point, this nasty back and forth about black women that all started here:

Thank you Senator Locke for your leadership and support! Great job on the $$! https://t.co/olcVnmSIJ4 — Shannon Taylor (@ShannonTaylorVA) July 19, 2025

Seems pretty noncontroversial, you know?

Enter Bradley Haywood:

Can we be real for a second? This is not something to be proud of.



Over a million dollars from Dominion, the casino/gaming industry, beer/wine wholesalers & big tobacco.



Less than $3500 in donations from regular people—those who are supposed to be Dems’ base. https://t.co/RYKY6IACMj pic.twitter.com/Kz1aB0Xqty — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Uh-oh.

Here's where the shiznit REALLY hit the fan.

This is a prime example of why Black women don’t feel supported when we run for office or assume a leadership role. Would it be better if she asked 5 family members to give her a million dollars instead? Either way, Let me help you out… https://t.co/ZPXbVsqaTq https://t.co/S7CLC36HXG — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

So, her post continues, but eh, we don't really feel like you're missing much if we don't include it. Trust us, it doesn't get any smarter from her on out.

You know what I meant. And as if I’m the first person to criticize Dems who take tons of money from Dominion, Altria and Virginia’s weird alcoholic beverage middle men. — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Oh no, he did not.

Heh.

VPAP works both ways. Less that 18% of what YOU have ever donated has been to Black women. None of them in leadership. As far as I am concerned, people like YOU are part of the problem. Again, donate to her campaign, if you care so much. https://t.co/wa4pNTo1X3 — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

What does she mean, 'people like you?'

HAAAAAAAAAAAA

*popcorn*

He responded:

I’m part of the problem, delegate? Really? — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Bless his little heart, Brad tried again:

We need more AOC’s and fewer Chuck Schumers. More JCF’s, Adele Mcclure’s and Lashresce Airds and fewer T-Macs. — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

And he only made things worse.

Name dropping Black women after trying to play one of our leaders… pic.twitter.com/ODls61UxDT — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

*snort*

The fact that it is INCONCEIVABLE to you that I’d consider the three people I mentioned to be my favorite legislators says a whole lot more about you than it does me. — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Brad is big offended here.

And I can guarantee you that Aird, McClure or JCF don’t agree with you playing in Senator Locke’s face so kill the phony name dropping. https://t.co/Wq4gx9sn43 pic.twitter.com/VgGDbk3A8F — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

Yeah, Brad.

Take that.

It’s not phony name-dropping. Jenn worked for me when I was chief public defender. She & Tom Perriello were the speakers at Justice Forward’s very first event in 2017. Adele is my delegate, she’s patroned bills i helped write, and we worked on Arlington judgeships together… — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

He really should have stopped at this point - luckily for us here at Twitchy, he didn't.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Please note that this is an elected Democratic delegate from the state of Virginia posting this way.

I wish I didn’t have to keep going back and forth here and responding to unfair criticism. I wasn’t “name-dropping” for cred, unless by name-dropping you mean going on record for the past 4+ years with the same opinion, including to national media.



Can we move on? Please? pic.twitter.com/Vydl6W02WJ — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Oh Brad.

FWIW, I also wasn’t “name dropping for cred” when I mentioned you, JCF and Aird as three “badasses” in the legislature who were admired for your commitment to protecting hard-won criminal justice reforms.https://t.co/caiu2aQoOu https://t.co/j7u58Vaesc — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Read the room, Brad.

Please feel free to drop me from your list. I can almost GUARANTEE that none of us on this list appreciate you dropping our names in your bid to legitimize your disrespect of @SenatorLocke



As the kids say, bruh just delete this. https://t.co/HWB0YPXv3l — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

Yeah, bruh.

This is too funny.

I really don’t know what to say at this point. Youre making things up, personally insulting me, trying to turn others against me, implying that I’m racist… meanwhile I haven’t said a single unkind word about you



I made a point about corporate influence. I stand by what I said. — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

Then he decided to quote-post her with basically the same thing:

I really don’t know what to say at this point. The straw men, personal insults, trying to turn others against me, implying I’m racist… meanwhile I haven’t said a single unkind word about the Delegate.



I made a point about corporate influence on VaDems. I stand by what I said. https://t.co/nawyLEmp8b — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 20, 2025

And that's when the original Democrat he was complaining about showed up.

If you have something to say, say it to my face; not on X posts or bashing Delegate King. — Mamie Locke (@SenatorLocke) July 22, 2025

Ruh-roh, Raggy.

I haven’t once bashed Del. King, Senator. I have strong opinions about the influence of corporate campaign donations on the Dem Party, and on the issues I believe in deeply. I’ve expressed those opinions respectfully & stand by them. I’m sorry the conversation got to this point. — Brad Haywood (@BradleyRHaywood) July 22, 2025

Oh, NOW he's sorry.

K.

Guess how that went over for him.

If the shoe fits, wear it.



Stop disrespecting Black women in leadership. https://t.co/9PsGw7I0xY — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 20, 2025

Another Democrat jumped in, but unfortunately, his posts are really foul, and he has blocked this editor. Luckily, King quote-posted him as well, so you can get an idea of who true Virginian Democrats really are:

Congrats on baby! Unfollow button right there. Ya’ll gonna learn today or continue to get these lessons.



Stop playing with Black women. https://t.co/760jCl79aL — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 21, 2025

He fired back, of course, but once again, we're blocked ...

True colors showing through, I guess. I don’t need any friends, or vendors, who think its ok to A. Discredit Black women in leadership and B. Tell me what I can and can’t say.



The problem is ppl been on this app talking greasy for years thinking no one will call you out. https://t.co/0wsdpIWYOE — Delegate Candi Mundon King (@CandiMundonKing) July 21, 2025

Alrighty then.

Something was deleted at this point, and then ANOTHER Democrat jumped in:

This is extremely concerning that a known vendor of the @vademocrats would address @CandiMundonKing in such a manner. At what point does the black community stop letting things like this fly? — Hon. Michael Futrell (@michaelfutrell) July 21, 2025

Extremely concerning.

Is your concern with what I say or what color my skin is? — Pete Gibson, Union Printer (@peteymca) July 21, 2025

HOO BOY.

There's a reason Democrats are polling at 19% right now.

Ya' love to see it.

