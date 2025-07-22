As If Millions of Voices Suddenly Cried Out in TERROR: DOJ Drops Ghislaine Maxwell-Size Epstein Bombshell

And here we go.

Finally.

Hopefully.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche dropped the bombshell on X this morning, announcing that he has contacted Ghislaine Maxwell's counsel and plans to meet with her soon.

Justice demands courage. For the first time, the Department of Justice is reaching out to Ghislaine Maxwell to ask: what do you know? At @AGPamBondi’s direction, I’ve contacted her counsel. I intend to meet with her soon. No one is above the law—and no lead is off-limits. https://t.co/3IZh9viI7i — Todd Blanche (@DAGToddBlanche) July 22, 2025

Read that again.

No one is above the law - and no lead is off-limits.

His full statement:

Statement from @DAGToddBlanche:



This Department of Justice does not shy away from uncomfortable truths, nor from the responsibility to pursue justice wherever the facts may lead. The joint statement by the DOJ and FBI of July 6 remains as accurate today as it was when it was… — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) July 22, 2025

Post continues:

... when it was written. Namely, that in the recent thorough review of the files maintained by the FBI in the Epstein case, no evidence was uncovered that could predicate an investigation against uncharged third parties. President Trump has told us to release all credible evidence. If Ghislane Maxwell has information about anyone who has committed crimes against victims, the FBI and the DOJ will hear what she has to say. Therefore, at the direction of Attorney General Bondi, I have communicated with counsel for Ms. Maxwell to determine whether she would be willing to speak with prosecutors from the Department. I anticipate meeting with Ms. Maxwell in the coming days. Until now, no administration on behalf of the Department had inquired about her willingness to meet with the government. That changes now.

Could it be?

The Left keeps telling us they're only bringing up Russiagate so they can avoid dealing with the Epstein files, but gosh golly gee, this sure looks like they're still pursuing the case and working to hold people accountable.

Bottom line: Trump's DOJ is flipping the script on the Epstein cover-up artists.

