Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and BAHAHA (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:50 PM on July 21, 2025

Adam Schiff is worried about phony investigations being used to smear him.

No, really.

Ha.

HA ha. 

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The IRONY.

Watch this watermelon head, if you can stand it:

Gosh, who does that sound like? It's right on the tip of our tongue.

Wouldn't that be hilarious? If they determine the Biden pardons are no good because an autopen was used?

Delish.

Indeed.

How quickly we forget. 

Especially not a lying, thieving, corrupt, fraud like Adam Schiff.

Let's git 'er done.

