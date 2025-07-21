Bro. Adam Schiff Nervously WHINES About Trump Smearing HIM With Phony Investigations and BAHAHA (Watch)

Adam Schiff is worried about phony investigations being used to smear him.

No, really.

Ha.

HA ha.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

The IRONY.

Watch this watermelon head, if you can stand it:

This is one of the most amazing examples of projection ever recorded.



Adam Schiff, whose entire career is dedicated to smearing Trump and leading the witch-hunts against him, is now concerned about phony investigations being used to smear and hurt him.pic.twitter.com/nEj3guQXVF — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 20, 2025

Gosh, who does that sound like? It's right on the tip of our tongue.

He’s praying his auto pen 🖊️ pardon doesn’t get thrown out — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) July 20, 2025

Wouldn't that be hilarious? If they determine the Biden pardons are no good because an autopen was used?

Delish.

How does anyone vote for this guy? He is beyond creepy and without character. — Susannah Haley (@shaley365) July 20, 2025

Indeed.

Adam Schiff was censured for lying about the Russia hoax too. Let’s not forget that either.



The people have spoken. He’s a liar for life. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 20, 2025

How quickly we forget.

This is future-pacing and a variant of "push-polling." Knowing that once a new administration got hold of the files, there may be a basis for prosecution, Schiff and others in the house seed the "revenge proesecution of political enemies" - the very thing they spent years doing. — Karl Krummenacher🇺🇸 (@kkrummenacher) July 21, 2025

Especially not a lying, thieving, corrupt, fraud like Adam Schiff.

Let's git 'er done.

============================================================

============================================================

