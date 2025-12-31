NYC Democrats Begin Painting the City Marxist Red as Commie Mamdani Prepares to Take Office

Sterling's Rx for America: Shut It All Down – Close Borders, Defund NGOs,...
Eric V.
Eric V. | 8:00 AM on December 31, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File

The age of Zohran is about to descend on New York City. As the (not so) closet commie prepares to take office, the city's Democrat dominated council is already laying the groundwork for his 'Red Revolution.'

Just before going home for Christmas, the New York City Council passed the Community Opportunity to Purchase Act, or COPA. The act requires property owners of multi-unit residential buildings to give the city, through city-approved NGOs, the opportunity to buy properties when they go up for sale.

The Marxist makeover of real estate law gives the NGOs first dibs on purchasing any multi-unit property, and delays the sale of those buildings by up to 6 months while the NGOs decide whether to make an offer.

In a nutshell, if a property owner wants to sell a building, they must first notify the city, and the six-month clock begins even if there are interested buyers beforehand. The NGOs can use that six-month window to arrange walkthroughs and inspections as any potential buyer would, and to make an offer to purchase. If, by chance, they are outbid by a private buyer, they will be afforded the opportunity to match that bid and force the sale to the NGO.

NYC isn't just putting its thumb on the scale in favor of the NGOs; they're having Fat Albert sit on the scale.

Queens Councilwoman and one of the few Republicans on the city council, Vickie Paladino, took her colleagues to task for the egregious act of government overreach, and she doesn't hold back.

Watch:

The Councilwoman's statement:






“Absolutely ridiculous and shameful, shame, shame on all of you”

“In regard to what we're just talking about now, COPA, how wrong can a person be or a body of a government be when we start to take the individual rights away from the homeowner, whether it's a two family house, three family house, four family house, what does it matter? The fact is the person owns the home, they have the right to sell the home to whomever they please.

 The idea that we have to consult with the building department and give a six month period of time for someone else to make an offer is absolutely outrageous. And to say it's government overreach is 100% true. This is absolutely maniacal.”

“I do not understand how this body works when it comes to individual citizens of this city. This is overreach at its very best. I'm a homeowner, and no one is going to tell me or anybody else I know that's worked so damn hard to own a three or a four family home that I have to submit the ability to sell my house first to the building department and then offer it up to a non-for-profit when my neighbor across the street may want to buy it.”

“Absolutely ridiculous and everybody in this room should be terribly embarrassed — Absolutely ridiculous and shameful, shame, shame on all of you”
Outrageous, ridiculous, maniacal. All accurate descriptors of what's happening in NYC. Copa takes a hammer (and sickle) to property owners' rights, and with the Commie-in-Chief poised to take the reins of power, things will likely get far worse before they get better.

Control of rent and housing, control of food via city-run grocery stores, and a litany of other socialist policies on deck, the residents of NYC are about to get a blast of nanny-state politics that will make California look like Texas.

When signed, the law will take effect in late 2026, giving those with the means time to sell and get out.

It's starting already, and the Marxist Mastermind hasn't even been sworn in yet.

With Commie Mamdani at the helm, the Big Apple is rotten to the core. What's worse is that New Yorkers voted for it.

Give the people what they want, and they'll be sure to get what they deserve. The residents of NYC are about to find that out, the hard way.

Good luck!

  • Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and is about to be sworn in as the next mayor of New York City.


