Commies of a Feather: AOC Kicks Off Comrade Mamdani's Red Revolution Bash in NYC

justmindy
justmindy | 7:00 PM on December 30, 2025
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Commies of a feather, flock together goes undefeated. AOC will headline Comrade Mamdani's Inauguration.

Far-left New York City Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will deliver the opening remarks at comrade Zohran Mamdani’s mayoral inauguration bash in Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes” on Thursday.

The firebrand Democrat will join liberal US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and state Attorney General Letitia James at the public block party-style event centered around a famed downtown stretch that has featured ticker-tape parades for everyone from Olympic gold medalists to war veterans to local championship sports teams.

“For the many New Yorkers who have long felt betrayed by a broken status quo, Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez embodies a new kind of politics that puts working people at the heart of it,” Mamdani said in a statement. 

They're going to need it.

She will definitely be jumping up and down and pumping her fists.

And they still love abortion.

Unfortunately, those people must vote the most because Mamdani won the election.

It's going to get so much worse for New Yorkers.

Commies only care about the elites.

Tags:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ BERNIE SANDERS COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY SOCIALISM

