*GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on July 24, 2025
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

It shocks us how certain people have been able to basically perjure themselves in front of Congress and receive zero consequences for it. We all know if we had perjured ourselves in this way, we'd have been in jail a long time ago.

Funny, ain't it? How Democrats spent years telling us no one is above the law when they themselves have been?

Until now, hopefully.

Check this doozy out:

Post continues:

... Brennan et al overruled senior intel officials who warned them it was garbage.

In other words, Brennan knew the Steele Dossier was garbage, that it shouldn't be included in the 2016 ICA on Russian meddling and yet, he still made sure it was included. In fact, he overruled others to make it happen.

And OH YEAH, he lied to Congress about all of it.

*cough cough*

Good to know.

So much this.

Americans need to see consequences.

At this point, we deserve to see bad actors held accountable for their actions.

Time to get it done.

