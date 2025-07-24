GASP* Who Saw That Coming? (We All Did): John Brennan BUSTED for Yet ANOTHER Doozy of a Russia Hoax Lie

It shocks us how certain people have been able to basically perjure themselves in front of Congress and receive zero consequences for it. We all know if we had perjured ourselves in this way, we'd have been in jail a long time ago.

Funny, ain't it? How Democrats spent years telling us no one is above the law when they themselves have been?

Until now, hopefully.

Check this doozy out:

In 2023, John Brennan testified to Congress where he denied to @mattgaetz that the Steele Dossier was included in the 2016 ICA on Russian meddling and that he wasn’t involved in even analyzing it.



Tulsi Gabbard’s latest release shows that not only was it directly cited, but that… pic.twitter.com/KJPCBiwBMx — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 23, 2025

Post continues:

... Brennan et al overruled senior intel officials who warned them it was garbage.

In other words, Brennan knew the Steele Dossier was garbage, that it shouldn't be included in the 2016 ICA on Russian meddling and yet, he still made sure it was included. In fact, he overruled others to make it happen.

And OH YEAH, he lied to Congress about all of it.

The statute of limitations on a perjury charge is five years.



That means Brennan can be charged for this particular perjury until 2028. — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) July 23, 2025

*cough cough*

Apparently, lying under oath to Congress is now considered a political strategy, not a felony. — Brent Shavnore (@brent_shavnore) July 23, 2025

Good to know.

Brennan is one of the most corrupt Americans…ever. — Shirepups (@goindianland) July 23, 2025

So much this.

We need to start seeing some arrests — The Gentlemen's Outlaw (@TG_Outlaw) July 23, 2025

Americans need to see consequences.

At this point, we deserve to see bad actors held accountable for their actions.

Time to get it done.

