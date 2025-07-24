ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty TOOL Can't DEAL

It has been amazing to have a president who loves our country, cherishes our history, and constantly celebrates who we are and where we've come from. After spending years under Democrats, being lectured about how terrible our country is, and how racist and sexist we are as a people, there is nothing more empowering and even inspiring than seeing a post from Homeland Security openly praising America, our heritage, and yes, that our homeland is worth defending.

Advertisement

A Heritage to be proud of, a Homeland worth Defending.



American Progress - John Gast pic.twitter.com/agU6bl8TZ8 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) July 23, 2025

Cue the mouth-breathing Lefty toolbags who think we should be ashamed of our country.

You know, they could just freakin' GTFO, right? We're sure there are plenty of us around who would be more than willing to donate to their one-way tickets out of America. Especially this toad:

For folks who missed that day in middle school, this painting is a very famous personification of white, Anglo-Saxon America floating westward stringing telegraph wire while trains, settlers, and miners follow, and the symbolic darkness, bison, and Native peoples are literally… — Christopher S. Brown (@chrisbrowntv) July 23, 2025

Post continues (sorry):

... pushed off the canvas. The painting celebrates white territorial expansion and the displacement of Indigenous peoples.

Uh-huh.

You gonna be ok? — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 23, 2025

We highly doubt it.

Nice story, bro. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 24, 2025

Okay, sounds good. Thanks. — The NOTORIOUS🕕 (@realZOLA1611) July 24, 2025

Woke crap warning. — Just A Girl (@ElegantExigence) July 24, 2025

Sensing a theme here.

Stone Age civilization just couldn’t compete. Oh well. — Robert Von Allan (@CottonsRevenge) July 24, 2025

That's sort of the goal, yes? Progress?

They're being "displaced" because the land was conquered in the same way that the tribes conquered each others' land prior to the arrival of white Europeans. This same pattern has repeated itself throughout human history all over the world. I learned that in middle school. — JediClampett (@jedi_clampett) July 24, 2025

Civilization — Crypto Boosters (@BitcoinBoosters) July 24, 2025

Bingo.

============================================================

Related:

Yup, They ABSOLUTELY Went There! LOL! South Park Trolls BOTH NPR and 60 Minutes As Only THEY Can (Watch)

HAAA! X Reacts to PROOF Hillary Took Meds For Her Psycho Hosebeast Syndrome and the Memes, OH the MEMES

Don't Want to 'Show Our Hand': Newly Leaked Peter Strzok Texts Expose a Very Very VERY Freaked-OUT FBI

Smooth MOVE: NBC News Just Accidentally Proved Trump's DOJ Is Onto Something with Obama and Russiagate

Virginia Democrats Tore Each Other APART in This HEATED, Racist Back and Forth and We Are Here FOR IT

WHOA: Receipt-Filled Thread Detailing How Much John Durham MISSED While Investigating the FBI a MUST-Read

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.