ARGLE BARGLE RAR! Homeland Security Celebrates America's Heritage with Painting and Lefty TOOL Can't DEAL

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:35 AM on July 24, 2025
meme

It has been amazing to have a president who loves our country, cherishes our history, and constantly celebrates who we are and where we've come from. After spending years under Democrats, being lectured about how terrible our country is, and how racist and sexist we are as a people, there is nothing more empowering and even inspiring than seeing a post from Homeland Security openly praising America, our heritage, and yes, that our homeland is worth defending.

Cue the mouth-breathing Lefty toolbags who think we should be ashamed of our country.

You know, they could just freakin' GTFO, right? We're sure there are plenty of us around who would be more than willing to donate to their one-way tickets out of America. Especially this toad:

Post continues (sorry):

... pushed off the canvas. The painting celebrates white territorial expansion and the displacement of Indigenous peoples.

Uh-huh.

We highly doubt it.

Sensing a theme here.

That's sort of the goal, yes? Progress?

Bingo.

