'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread

This thread from Ada Nestor about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski is a doozy, and then some. It's the sort of thread that we can share with you, dear reader, without much Twitchy commentary.

Take a look:

🧵THREAD: The Inner Circle Is Crumbling

1.

This Saturday marks one month since my father passed.

I woke up heavy.

So I did what I’ve done for years to take the pulse of the system:

I turned on Morning Joe.

Not for truth.

To study the machine. pic.twitter.com/6aJi5BzUTq — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Read that again. The inner circle is crumbling.

We love to see it.

2.

Joe and Mika aren’t journalists.

They’re narrative managers.

Legacy assets.

When they get sarcastic, mocking, or nervous, something is breaking behind the scenes. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

They're bullies.

3.

Today, Joe Scarborough rang a bell on air and said:

“Even if your crazy conspiracy theories are right, it doesn’t matter.”

When asked why?

“We ring the bell when Tulsi Gabbard meets her low expectations.” — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Aww, yes. They're all trashing Tulsi since she declassified a bunch of Russia docs. Granted, they never really stopped trashing her since she spoke out against the Democrats and ultimately ended up working for Trump ... but we digress.

4.

That wasn’t commentary.

That was ritual humiliation.

Mocking someone who walked away from the narrative, and refused to crawl back. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Ritual humiliation.

5.

Let’s be clear:

Scarborough = former Congressman with unanswered questions.

Mika = daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Cold War power broker.

These two weren’t hired for insight.

They were installed. pic.twitter.com/8NtPmtwPJP — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Installed.

Much like Kamala Harris when she ran for president.

6.

WikiLeaks DNC email leaks (2016) confirmed:

Mika was in direct contact with the Clinton campaign, offering to “fix” negative coverage.

DNC staff even discussed sending people to her house. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Offering to 'fix' negative coverage.

And Hill-dawg still lost.

Crazy.

8.

When Hillary lost, they pivoted:

Full push on the Russian Collusion hoax.

Years of lies and breathless coverage designed to cripple Trump’s presidency. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

9.

They live in McLean, Virginia.

Not random.

It’s the intel class suburb.

Langley’s shadow.

These people don’t report on power.

They are power. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

They are power.

Bingo.

10.

But that control is slipping.

The internet shattered their monopoly.

Now we’re watching them in real time, and they know it. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Legacy media is losing.

11.

Tulsi didn’t play along.

So they mock her.

Ring bells.

Try to shame anyone who escapes the script. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

They're trying to prevent others from walking away ... yup.

12.

Joe’s quote, “Even if it’s true, it doesn’t matter” isn’t power.

It’s panic.

It’s the sound of a man watching his influence collapse. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

PANIC.

Yes.

13.

They’re not gatekeepers anymore.

They’re just the last actors left on stage, reading lines no one believes. — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

There are probably still at least a dozen boxed-wine drinking while leftist women out there who still belive them.

14.

We’re not looking away anymore.

And they know it.



The curtain isn’t lifting.

It’s falling.



👇 Full piece, with sources and citations: https://t.co/IHO5ANKIoY — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

Huzzah!

15.

Did you miss the segment I referenced on @Morning_Joe this morning?

Don't worry, I suffered through so you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/V0TrO7hiy9 — Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025

It couldn't happen to two more deserving people.

