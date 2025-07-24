WWE Wrestler Hulk Hogan Dead at 71
'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on July 24, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

This thread from Ada Nestor about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski is a doozy, and then some. It's the sort of thread that we can share with you, dear reader, without much Twitchy commentary.

Take a look:

Read that again. The inner circle is crumbling.

We love to see it. 

They're bullies.

Aww, yes. They're all trashing Tulsi since she declassified a bunch of Russia docs. Granted, they never really stopped trashing her since she spoke out against the Democrats and ultimately ended up working for Trump ... but we digress.

Ritual humiliation.

Installed.

Much like Kamala Harris when she ran for president.

Offering to 'fix' negative coverage.

And Hill-dawg still lost.

Crazy.

RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.

They are power.

Bingo.

Legacy media is losing.

They're trying to prevent others from walking away ... yup.

PANIC.

Yes.

There are probably still at least a dozen boxed-wine drinking while leftist women out there who still belive them.

Huzzah!

It couldn't happen to two more deserving people.

