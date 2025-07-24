'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread

This thread from Ada Nestor about Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski is a doozy, and then some. It's the sort of thread that we can share with you, dear reader, without much Twitchy commentary.
Take a look:
🧵THREAD: The Inner Circle Is Crumbling— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
1.
This Saturday marks one month since my father passed.
I woke up heavy.
So I did what I’ve done for years to take the pulse of the system:
I turned on Morning Joe.
Not for truth.
To study the machine. pic.twitter.com/6aJi5BzUTq
Read that again. The inner circle is crumbling.
We love to see it.
2.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Joe and Mika aren’t journalists.
They’re narrative managers.
Legacy assets.
When they get sarcastic, mocking, or nervous, something is breaking behind the scenes.
They're bullies.
3.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Today, Joe Scarborough rang a bell on air and said:
“Even if your crazy conspiracy theories are right, it doesn’t matter.”
When asked why?
“We ring the bell when Tulsi Gabbard meets her low expectations.”
Aww, yes. They're all trashing Tulsi since she declassified a bunch of Russia docs. Granted, they never really stopped trashing her since she spoke out against the Democrats and ultimately ended up working for Trump ... but we digress.
4.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
That wasn’t commentary.
That was ritual humiliation.
Mocking someone who walked away from the narrative, and refused to crawl back.
Ritual humiliation.
5.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Let’s be clear:
Scarborough = former Congressman with unanswered questions.
Mika = daughter of Zbigniew Brzezinski, Cold War power broker.
These two weren’t hired for insight.
They were installed. pic.twitter.com/8NtPmtwPJP
Recommended
Installed.
Much like Kamala Harris when she ran for president.
6.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
WikiLeaks DNC email leaks (2016) confirmed:
Mika was in direct contact with the Clinton campaign, offering to “fix” negative coverage.
DNC staff even discussed sending people to her house.
Offering to 'fix' negative coverage.
And Hill-dawg still lost.
Crazy.
8.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
When Hillary lost, they pivoted:
Full push on the Russian Collusion hoax.
Years of lies and breathless coverage designed to cripple Trump’s presidency.
RUSSIA RUSSIA RUSSIA.
9.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
They live in McLean, Virginia.
Not random.
It’s the intel class suburb.
Langley’s shadow.
These people don’t report on power.
They are power.
They are power.
Bingo.
10.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
But that control is slipping.
The internet shattered their monopoly.
Now we’re watching them in real time, and they know it.
Legacy media is losing.
11.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Tulsi didn’t play along.
So they mock her.
Ring bells.
Try to shame anyone who escapes the script.
They're trying to prevent others from walking away ... yup.
12.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Joe’s quote, “Even if it’s true, it doesn’t matter” isn’t power.
It’s panic.
It’s the sound of a man watching his influence collapse.
PANIC.
Yes.
13.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
They’re not gatekeepers anymore.
They’re just the last actors left on stage, reading lines no one believes.
There are probably still at least a dozen boxed-wine drinking while leftist women out there who still belive them.
14.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
We’re not looking away anymore.
And they know it.
The curtain isn’t lifting.
It’s falling.
👇 Full piece, with sources and citations: https://t.co/IHO5ANKIoY
Huzzah!
15.— Ada Nestor (@AdaNestorWC) July 24, 2025
Did you miss the segment I referenced on @Morning_Joe this morning?
Don't worry, I suffered through so you don't have to. pic.twitter.com/V0TrO7hiy9
It couldn't happen to two more deserving people.
Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.
