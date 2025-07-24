Could Trump's Visit to the Federal Reserve Possibly Have Gotten More Awkward for...
'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA Here Are Some of the Best

Sam J.
Sam J. | 4:10 PM on July 24, 2025
Twitter

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden struck a deal for his memoir in the amount of $10 MILLION DOLLARS. Yes, we have a hard time believing any publisher would be that nutso as to offer a man who thought he was still Obama's vice president for half of his own term, but here we are. 

It's good to be a Democrat.

Especially a corrupt, evil, vile, lying, fraudulent one, like Joe Biden. 

X, being X, was good enough to come up with some various name suggestions for his memoir because they're givers that way. Here are some of the best although there are hundreds and hundreds of them on this thread that are pretty good as well.

Take a look:

Leave the potatoes alone!

Ahem.

Already been done, but ... it would work.

The media would love this one.

Cheap.

Oof.

Who are you?

Where am I?

Heh.

