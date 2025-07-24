'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA Here Are Some of the Best

As Twitchy readers know, Joe Biden struck a deal for his memoir in the amount of $10 MILLION DOLLARS. Yes, we have a hard time believing any publisher would be that nutso as to offer a man who thought he was still Obama's vice president for half of his own term, but here we are.

Advertisement

It's good to be a Democrat.

Especially a corrupt, evil, vile, lying, fraudulent one, like Joe Biden.

X, being X, was good enough to come up with some various name suggestions for his memoir because they're givers that way. Here are some of the best although there are hundreds and hundreds of them on this thread that are pretty good as well.

What should the title of Biden’s memoir be? https://t.co/fTwRAX5M8O — Vince Coglianese (@VinceCoglianese) July 24, 2025

Take a look:

"Look Fat!" — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) July 24, 2025

A memoir unremembered — Parker Thayer (@ParkerThayer) July 24, 2025

Joke Biden: the potato president — Elvis Knevil (@ElvisKnevil) July 24, 2025

Leave the potatoes alone!

The Audacity of Grope 😂 — Richie🎥McG🍿 (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2025

Ahem.

Clueless — Melissa ❤️🤍💙 (@heretic1517) July 24, 2025

Already been done, but ... it would work.

"Ice Cream is My Favorite Color" — Gitauf Milon 🥩🥃⛺⭕️ (@pplprsn1) July 24, 2025

The media would love this one.

My price is 10%.

How I sold out America for fantastic riches. — Redaction Jackson (@RedactedJackson) July 24, 2025

Cheap.

Dazed and Confused. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) July 24, 2025

I forget — FredA1776 (@A1776Fred) July 24, 2025

Adventures in Babysitting — Kimstahls (@KRevivalOrBust) July 24, 2025

Oof.

“Who am I?” — Tim Meads 🇺🇸 (@TimMeadsUSA) July 24, 2025

Who are you?

Where am I?

Heh.

============================================================

Related:

And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems

Conservative GOES NUCLEAR on Obama's 'Evil Rot,' Says It's Time to RAIN FIRE on Sanctimonious Socialists

Talk About an EPIC Result from a Wrong TURN! LOL! Guess What Happened to Illegal Who Missed His Turn

'I KNEW Karma Would Come for You': Maria Bartiromo Goes OFF on Useful Idiots Who Trashed Her on Russia

'Control Is SLIPPING': Ada Nestor OBLITERATES Joe and Mika’s Inner Circle in Savage, MUST-READ Thread

============================================================

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.