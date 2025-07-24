And Here We GO: Winsome Earle-Sears' Post Should Scare the HELL Out of Abigail Spanberger and VA Dems

'The Audacity to Grope': X Suggests Titles for Joe Biden's Memoir and BAHAHA...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 24, 2025
Twitter/@WinsomeSears

For months, Abigail Spanberger has been portraying herself, Ghazala Hashmi, and Jay Jones (the Democratic ticket for the upcoming election) as a close-knit group, primarily because numerous rumors had circulated about the Republican ticket not seeing eye-to-eye. They'd share a picture of the three of them standing together, looking all smiley as a dig at the Republican Party because that's all they really have.

Not to mention Spanberger has been trying desperately to pretend she's a moderate while standing 'shoulder to shoulder' with crazy, progressive, Leftists ... heck, socialists.

Well, now the Republicans have a united front, and Winsome is taking the lead and firing on all cylinders.

Take a look at this:

So now, Democrats have NOTHING in Virginia, and it's time for the GOP to take this election and RUN WITH IT. Democrats have no choice but to run on their agenda, which is higher taxes, indoctrinating schools, dangerous cities, criminals over victims, destroying our energy independence, and allowing illegals to overwhelm our systems and services. Oh, and of course, lying about Russian interference in our elections to try and disrupt the basic functions of our government because their candidate didn't win.

That is who the Democrats are nationally.

And that is who they are in Virginia.

With this team, this agenda, and this president, it truly is ours to lose.

And it sounds like Winsome has officially come to play and WIN.

LET'S GOOOOOO.

============================================================

