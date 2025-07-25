WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's...
Ted Lieu's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Day on X Gets WORSE After His Dig at Trump Over Approval Ratings

Sam J.
Sam J. | 1:00 PM on July 25, 2025
Twitchy/UHF Meme

Do you know how we remember the correct spelling of Ted Lieu's last name? Because it basically spells L-I-E to U. See? It works, especially when we're covering posts like this from the not-very-bright CA rep.

We're not sure any Democrat has any business discussing approval ratings when they're below 20%, but hey, it's Ted. We don't expect him to be able to read the room.

Awww yes, that 37% Trump approval rating.

He did the same thing Jessica Tarlov did ... he cherry-picked the lowest rating he could find. And they wonder why we make fun of them so much.

Would you look at that? Shocker.

OOH OOH, WE KNOW.

Just when you don't think the guy can get any dumber, he does.

WOKE WIN?! LOL! Deranged Lib Goes Full CAPS-LOCK Vowing No Kids in Trump's FASCIST HELLSCAPE and *SNORT*
Sam J.
Bleh and yet, accurate.

Yes, yes he did.

What he said.

HAAAAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

Well-played.

