Ted Lieu's Terrible, Horrible, VERY BAD Day on X Gets WORSE After His Dig at Trump Over Approval Ratings

Do you know how we remember the correct spelling of Ted Lieu's last name? Because it basically spells L-I-E to U. See? It works, especially when we're covering posts like this from the not-very-bright CA rep.

We're not sure any Democrat has any business discussing approval ratings when they're below 20%, but hey, it's Ted. We don't expect him to be able to read the room.

Trump’s approval has sunk lower again, to 37% in the Gallup Poll. That’s really low.



The only lower rating of an American President occurred during Trump’s first term.



Continue to exercise your rights to free speech, to protest, to get involved. It all matters. https://t.co/R7IdLNrHOC — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) July 25, 2025

Awww yes, that 37% Trump approval rating.

He did the same thing Jessica Tarlov did ... he cherry-picked the lowest rating he could find. And they wonder why we make fun of them so much.

Just like @JessicaTarlov they always use the lowest poll. pic.twitter.com/g8h9Z2QtGb — Rabid (@Rabid8264) July 25, 2025

Would you look at that? Shocker.

What's the approval of the Democratic Party right now, Ted?



Oh, that's right. — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) July 25, 2025

OOH OOH, WE KNOW.

Just when you don't think the guy can get any dumber, he does.

Meanwhile, Democrats have an approval rating just slightly above greasy hobo taint... pic.twitter.com/5rqHaLtAPU — Hamas Delenda Est (@OverpaidA) July 25, 2025

Bleh and yet, accurate.

Did you really post this? Clown. pic.twitter.com/dw0pAKAwGt — Ken Trevor Moore (@KenTrevorMoore) July 25, 2025

Yes, yes he did.

Yet he remains twice as popular as Congressional Democrats.

You are a good example why. — Paul Hoagland (@PaulHoagland11) July 25, 2025

What he said.

Probably won’t win reelection — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 25, 2025

HAAAAAAAAA.

We see what he did there.

Well-played.

