Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real America or Quit -Thread

Promises made, promises kept.
🚨 Another MASSIVE WIN for DOGE & Trump:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
USDA slashing DC staff by 56%
Thousands of bureaucrats GONE.
Jobs moved OUT of the Swamp and INTO real America.
Last time? Nearly all of them quit! Trump got to replace them. You know, the jobs still there.
Here’s what’s coming 🧵 pic.twitter.com/SLPKrD1ctU
It's crazy that any agency that deals with farmers and rural life is in Washington D.C.
Keep going.
2/ President Trump’s team is executing a full-scale overhaul of the USDA.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
👉 Over 2,600 Washington jobs cut
👉 Five new regional hubs:
• Raleigh
• Kansas City
• Indianapolis
• Fort Collins
• Salt Lake City
They’re draining the Swamp—literally. pic.twitter.com/vmO1EtTDQ2
What do you know?! Regional hubs where the farmers are actually located or close by.
Crazy talk.
3/ This has three effects:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
- HUGE reduction in headcount
- Remaining workers closer to the people they "serve"
- When faced with moving out of the Beltway, most quit
That means Trump replaces them. pic.twitter.com/k4H9rSG1Cb
As a Virginian, this editor hopes they get more out of the Beltway as well.
4/ DC isn’t where the farmers are.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
“American agriculture feeds and fuels this country,” said Sec. Brooke Rollins. “It’s time USDA actually served farmers—not federal employees.”
Trump’s mandate: serve the PEOPLE not the Deep Staters. And do it where they actually live. pic.twitter.com/bu593u6lOs
This this this! ^
5/ The DC facilities are overbuilt, underused, and cost billions in deferred maintenance. The South Building alone has a $1.3B backlog—and it’s 1/3 empty.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
Waste!
And it's not just USDA.
DOGE is already cutting deep at:
• IRS
• EPA
• USAID
• Dept. of Education
• Many more pic.twitter.com/ChGzSnjbGz
Recommended
In other words, let's hope the USDA is only he beginning.
6/ This is bigger than any one agency.— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
It’s about breaking the back of the Deep State and restoring fiscal sanity.
Less D.C. power.
More local control.
Lower costs.
Better service.
And no more career bureaucrats "resisting" the leaders we the people sent to Washington! pic.twitter.com/MsfrIw8i4B
And you know, actually SERVING the American people.
7/ USDA will continue critical functions:— Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025
✅ Food safety
✅ Wildfire response
✅ National security roles
But they’ll do it from outside DC, where the people actually live and work.
Trump is building a leaner, accountable, America-First government. pic.twitter.com/yo8KV5mgEx
Love it.
Side note: Usually we don't include posts like this one, BUT Rod has provided a really good thread here with EXCELLENT info, so ... yeah.
WINNING!
