Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real America or Quit -Thread

Promises made, promises kept.

🚨 Another MASSIVE WIN for DOGE & Trump:



USDA slashing DC staff by 56%

Thousands of bureaucrats GONE.

Jobs moved OUT of the Swamp and INTO real America.



Last time? Nearly all of them quit! Trump got to replace them. You know, the jobs still there.



Here’s what’s coming 🧵 pic.twitter.com/SLPKrD1ctU — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

It's crazy that any agency that deals with farmers and rural life is in Washington D.C.

Keep going.

2/ President Trump’s team is executing a full-scale overhaul of the USDA.



👉 Over 2,600 Washington jobs cut

👉 Five new regional hubs:



• Raleigh

• Kansas City

• Indianapolis

• Fort Collins

• Salt Lake City



They’re draining the Swamp—literally. pic.twitter.com/vmO1EtTDQ2 — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

What do you know?! Regional hubs where the farmers are actually located or close by.

Crazy talk.

3/ This has three effects:



- HUGE reduction in headcount

- Remaining workers closer to the people they "serve"

- When faced with moving out of the Beltway, most quit



That means Trump replaces them. pic.twitter.com/k4H9rSG1Cb — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

As a Virginian, this editor hopes they get more out of the Beltway as well.

4/ DC isn’t where the farmers are.



“American agriculture feeds and fuels this country,” said Sec. Brooke Rollins. “It’s time USDA actually served farmers—not federal employees.”



Trump’s mandate: serve the PEOPLE not the Deep Staters. And do it where they actually live. pic.twitter.com/bu593u6lOs — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

This this this! ^

5/ The DC facilities are overbuilt, underused, and cost billions in deferred maintenance. The South Building alone has a $1.3B backlog—and it’s 1/3 empty.



Waste!



And it's not just USDA.



DOGE is already cutting deep at:

• IRS

• EPA

• USAID

• Dept. of Education

• Many more pic.twitter.com/ChGzSnjbGz — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

In other words, let's hope the USDA is only he beginning.

6/ This is bigger than any one agency.



It’s about breaking the back of the Deep State and restoring fiscal sanity.



Less D.C. power.

More local control.



Lower costs.

Better service.



And no more career bureaucrats "resisting" the leaders we the people sent to Washington! pic.twitter.com/MsfrIw8i4B — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

And you know, actually SERVING the American people.

7/ USDA will continue critical functions:



✅ Food safety

✅ Wildfire response

✅ National security roles



But they’ll do it from outside DC, where the people actually live and work.



Trump is building a leaner, accountable, America-First government. pic.twitter.com/yo8KV5mgEx — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

Love it.

Side note: Usually we don't include posts like this one, BUT Rod has provided a really good thread here with EXCELLENT info, so ... yeah.

WINNING!

============================================================

============================================================

