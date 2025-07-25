VIP
Swampies SCATTER! DOGE Guts USDA's DC Bloat, Forces Lazy Bureaucrats to Face Real America or Quit -Thread

Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:10 PM on July 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Promises made, promises kept.

It's crazy that any agency that deals with farmers and rural life is in Washington D.C.

Keep going.

What do you know?! Regional hubs where the farmers are actually located or close by.

Crazy talk.

As a Virginian, this editor hopes they get more out of the Beltway as well.

This this this! ^

In other words, let's hope the USDA is only he beginning.

And you know, actually SERVING the American people.

Love it.

Side note: Usually we don't include posts like this one, BUT Rod has provided a really good thread here with EXCELLENT info, so ... yeah.

WINNING!

============================================================

DONALD TRUMP GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOBS USDA

