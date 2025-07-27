WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun'...
Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing John Brennan's Fake Trump-Russia Intel

Sam J.
Sam J. | 9:45 AM on July 27, 2025
Meme

Remember when Trump added warmonger and all-around-dbag John Bolton to his administration?

To this day, we still don't understand what Trump was thinking when he brought Bolton in - perhaps this was an attempt to appease the Republican old guard - but ultimately, it turned out to be far worse than we could have ever imagined.

Bolton hated Trump so much that he was willing to do what we would think is unthinkable:

Bolton knew.

Bolton didn't tell Trump.

Bolton hid it.

Pissed off yet?

Sadly, we won't believe it until we see it. 

Bolton chose to believe whatever supported his anti-Trump agenda, and if that meant believing a commie, then so be it. Or most likely he knew it was garbage cooked up by other garbage, but it served his garbage purpose.

Ahem.

And ultimately sabotaging America.

!!!

============================================================

