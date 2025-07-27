Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing John Brennan's Fake Trump-Russia Intel

Remember when Trump added warmonger and all-around-dbag John Bolton to his administration?

To this day, we still don't understand what Trump was thinking when he brought Bolton in - perhaps this was an attempt to appease the Republican old guard - but ultimately, it turned out to be far worse than we could have ever imagined.

Bolton hated Trump so much that he was willing to do what we would think is unthinkable:

BREAKING: Sources tell me in 2018 former Trump Nat'l Security Adviser John Bolton received a classified memo summarizing the explosive report exposing how Brennan cooked up Putin-Trump intel, but Bolton stuck it in an NSC safe and never briefed Trump, believing the Brennan intel. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Bolton knew.

Bolton didn't tell Trump.

Bolton hid it.

Pissed off yet?

Bolton is an arrogant war monger who has always hated Trump. I hope he gets cuffed like the rest of them. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) July 27, 2025

Sadly, we won't believe it until we see it.

John Bolton chose to believe the intelligence of a literal Communist. — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) July 27, 2025

Bolton chose to believe whatever supported his anti-Trump agenda, and if that meant believing a commie, then so be it. Or most likely he knew it was garbage cooked up by other garbage, but it served his garbage purpose.

John Bolton is an intel agency Deep State operative.



It's highly unlikely he did it accidentally. pic.twitter.com/0yDLhUJHug — SeekingTruth (@envisionalt7) July 27, 2025

Ahem.

Always knew Bolton was neck deep in trying to sabotage Trump. — 🇺🇲American Paw Paw🇺🇲 (@walter_bost) July 27, 2025

And ultimately sabotaging America.

Bottom line: Brennan's CIA suppressed real intelligence and fabricated fake intelligence to frame Trump as a Russian conspirator and destroy his presidency. The ICA was a frame job, pure and simple. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

!!!

