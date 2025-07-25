RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has HILARIOUS Thoughts

Sounds like Media Matters is struggling to survive.

Huh. You don't say.

Maybe pushing lies about and defaming various Republicans for years and years was not such a great idea, especially if they ended up in court, which it sounds like they may have.

Case in point:

NEW: In a sign of what could be in store for other targets of Trump & his allies, Media Matters (@mmfa) is struggling to survive.



The Dem-aligned group has racked up $15m in legal bills, dialed back its criticism of Trump & Musk & contemplated closing. https://t.co/Ow8Y89h220 — Kenneth P. Vogel (@kenvogel) July 25, 2025

Oh no!

We wondered why we weren't seeing more from them about Trump, calling him all sorts of horrible things. Guess they figured out he's done allowing outlets to smear him once he sued CBS News and ABC. Of course, our pals on the Left see this as fascism, which it's not, especially if these outlets have defamed Trump.

From the New York Times:

Media Matters, a nonprofit group that has played a key role in liberal politics, is struggling to withstand months of legal assaults by President Trump’s allies, offering a glimpse of what might be in store for even well-funded targets of his retribution campaigns. The organization, which is funded by some of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, has racked up about $15 million in legal fees over the past 20 months to defend itself against lawsuits by Elon Musk, in addition to investigations by Mr. Trump’s Federal Trade Commission and Republican state attorneys general. The group has slashed the size of its staff and scrambled to raise more cash from skittish donors, according to documents and interviews with 11 people familiar with the organization’s fight to survive.

If you actually go to the NYT's piece, they frame this entire situation as MMFA being attacked by evil Trump.

We know, you're shocked.

I’m not tired of winning. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) July 25, 2025

Ya' know, we're not tired of winning yet either.

USAID goes away, libs hardest hit. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) July 25, 2025

Seems sorta convenient, don't you think?

You can't just expect to walk up in the MF and FA and then whine when you start to FO. — Mychobiciam (@mychobiciam) July 25, 2025

Clever and accurate.

pic.twitter.com/ieQqNMqCsd — Laura W - Wicked Witch of the South (@BumpstockBarbie) July 25, 2025

Yup. We're all torn up inside about it.

Ahem.

============================================================

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.



