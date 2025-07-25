John Brennan Tells an Agreeable Jen Psaki That Tulsi Gabbard's Lying, and You...
RUH-ROH, Raggy! Lefty Propaganda Org Media Matters 'STRUGGLING to Survive' and X Has HILARIOUS Thoughts

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 25, 2025

Sounds like Media Matters is struggling to survive.

Huh. You don't say.

Maybe pushing lies about and defaming various Republicans for years and years was not such a great idea, especially if they ended up in court, which it sounds like they may have.

Case in point:

Oh no! 

We wondered why we weren't seeing more from them about Trump, calling him all sorts of horrible things. Guess they figured out he's done allowing outlets to smear him once he sued CBS News and ABC. Of course, our pals on the Left see this as fascism, which it's not, especially if these outlets have defamed Trump.

From the New York Times:

Media Matters, a nonprofit group that has played a key role in liberal politics, is struggling to withstand months of legal assaults by President Trump’s allies, offering a glimpse of what might be in store for even well-funded targets of his retribution campaigns.

The organization, which is funded by some of the Democratic Party’s biggest donors, has racked up about $15 million in legal fees over the past 20 months to defend itself against lawsuits by Elon Musk, in addition to investigations by Mr. Trump’s Federal Trade Commission and Republican state attorneys general.

The group has slashed the size of its staff and scrambled to raise more cash from skittish donors, according to documents and interviews with 11 people familiar with the organization’s fight to survive.

If you actually go to the NYT's piece, they frame this entire situation as MMFA being attacked by evil Trump.

We know, you're shocked.

Ya' know, we're not tired of winning yet either.

Seems sorta convenient, don't you think?

Clever and accurate.

Yup. We're all torn up inside about it.

Ahem.

