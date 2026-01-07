VIP
VIP
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE Agents

justmindy
justmindy | 5:00 PM on January 07, 2026
AP Photo/Tom Baker

Sam Stein of Bulwark and MSNBC contributor (could there be two more dishonest places) is out doing the Democrat's work and insisting the ICE agent was wrong to shoot the woman coming at him with a car in Minnesota.

It's actually exactly like that, but it doesn't fit Sam's narrative. Sam kept at it.

He's a liar.

He's intent on convincing others this was not a justified shooting, no matter how he has to twist the details.

This is also a good point. Remember, when the Left said this was a justified shooting because she disobeyed the commands of officers and kept coming toward them? She wasn't even armed. This lady was armed with a car.

Or all the above. 

One would think someone who purports to be a truth telling journalist might actually want to tell the truth. One would be wrong. 

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Editor's Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

 

