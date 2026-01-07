Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE Agents

Sam Stein of Bulwark and MSNBC contributor (could there be two more dishonest places) is out doing the Democrat's work and insisting the ICE agent was wrong to shoot the woman coming at him with a car in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Noem on Minnesota: It was an act of domestic terrorism. I.C.E. Officers got stuck in the snow. They were attempting to push out their vehicle, and a woman attacked them, and those surrounding them, and attempted to run them over. pic.twitter.com/db4yLx5Rog — Acyn (@Acyn) January 7, 2026

surreal. there is video of this incident! it's nothing like this https://t.co/cX2pamwBjh — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 7, 2026

It's actually exactly like that, but it doesn't fit Sam's narrative. Sam kept at it.

Even if you grant that the driver here was going right at the ICE officer. there are clear problems with these statements.



1. The officer was out of the way by the time the driver passed, hence why he shot the SIDE window.

2. Noem claimed the woman was attacking "them"… — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 7, 2026

He's a liar.

Side window? You lying sack of crap. https://t.co/UUmaShlYQB — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 7, 2026

This is a dirty lie, Stein. The terrorist was shot through the windshield and not the side window. https://t.co/wflubMGlEE pic.twitter.com/ABg9ivXGky — Ian Miles Cheong (@ianmiles) January 7, 2026

He's intent on convincing others this was not a justified shooting, no matter how he has to twist the details.

Keep tap-dancing, Sam. In the real world, you don't aim your car at a cop after you've been told to get OUT of the car. https://t.co/zFbmqaj00t — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) January 7, 2026

You think a Leftist trying to run over an ICE agent should be the exception to the framing of the narrative you created? Really?

The Left and its sycophants in Con Inc. banged the drum for years that an unarmed woman poking her head in a doorway during a riot was justifiably… https://t.co/HAxBhNfhxR pic.twitter.com/nu1NOhPBlM — Arthur in California (@ArthurReturnss) January 7, 2026

This is also a good point. Remember, when the Left said this was a justified shooting because she disobeyed the commands of officers and kept coming toward them? She wasn't even armed. This lady was armed with a car.

You're either:

- the worst liar in the world

- didn't watch all the videos available

- or, and I'm leaning more toward this option, you're just an absolute idiot. https://t.co/g6ykUC3B09 — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) January 7, 2026

Advertisement

Or all the above.

There is a bullet hole in the windshield. She hit and pushed an agent standing in front of the car. https://t.co/JyxPkXWfxF — Ty Waltemyer (@TyWaltemyer) January 7, 2026

5. Probably the one in front of the car👍 — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) January 7, 2026

At least two of the shots were from the front, not the side, consistent with him shooting at a vehicle coming towards him. pic.twitter.com/0UOtLgPtyk — Kostas Moros (@MorosKostas) January 7, 2026

One would think someone who purports to be a truth telling journalist might actually want to tell the truth. One would be wrong.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and the mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.