DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:00 AM on July 27, 2025
meme

It's been a while since we wrote about Andrew Yang.

You guys remember him, right? He ran for president a few years ago. He's the guy who allowed campaign pics of him being fed whipped cream to go viral? Yeah, strange stuff.

Well, anyway, he's now spreading rumors about AI taking on the work of first- and third-year associates at law firms.

Harmeet K. Dhillon wasn't about to let this one go and took him down as only she can.

Short. Simple. To the point.

We so love her.

Ours as well.

No need to mince words with someone like Yang.

In all aspects of life.

THERE it is.

