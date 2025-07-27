DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day

It's been a while since we wrote about Andrew Yang.

You guys remember him, right? He ran for president a few years ago. He's the guy who allowed campaign pics of him being fed whipped cream to go viral? Yeah, strange stuff.

Well, anyway, he's now spreading rumors about AI taking on the work of first- and third-year associates at law firms.

A partner at a prominent law firm told me “AI is now doing work that used to be done by 1st to 3rd year associates. AI can generate a motion in an hour that might take an associate a week. And the work is better. Someone should tell the folks applying to law school right now.” — Andrew Yang🧢⬆️🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) July 26, 2025

Harmeet K. Dhillon wasn't about to let this one go and took him down as only she can.

This is bulls**t.



Thank you for your attention to this matter! https://t.co/pcMYWrio5b — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@HarmeetKDhillon) July 27, 2025

Short. Simple. To the point.

We so love her.

You are the exception to my “all lawyers suck” rule — Cheese Crackers 🇺🇸 (@Why45huh) July 27, 2025

Ours as well.

I literally LOL with your post.

You’re never one to menace words & it’s admirable — Erin (Air-Ren) Thatcher (@eethatcher) July 27, 2025

No need to mince words with someone like Yang.

Old school logic will become valuable. — Bad Salty Dog 🏴‍☠️ (@Badsaltydog) July 27, 2025

In all aspects of life.

I think he put ai in charge of his social media accounts and this is the result. — keith barry (@keithbarry1959) July 27, 2025

THERE it is.

