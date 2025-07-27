CAN'T Teach an Old Hag New Tricks: School Board Chair Who Cheered Hogan's (MAGA) Death TRIES to Backpedal

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary...
Sam J.
Sam J. | 12:00 PM on July 27, 2025
Meme

Earlier this week, when Hulk Hogan passed away, School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell celebrated his passing as one less MAGA in the world.

No, really. 

These are the horrible, disgusting, hate-filled a-holes teaching our kids and running our school boards. Side note, please make sure you're voting in your local elections so we can get rid of people like Rockwell.

Who has deleted her comment and apologized for it.

Too little too late.

We've already seen who she really is but in case you missed it:

Oh, and her school district has not turned off replies.

How odd indeed.

Huh.

She's a jerk. She should just own it.

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)
Sam J.
She literally cheered the death of someone who disagrees with her politically. How anyone can trust her to chair a school board is beyond us.

