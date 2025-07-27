CAN'T Teach an Old Hag New Tricks: School Board Chair Who Cheered Hogan's (MAGA) Death TRIES to Backpedal

Earlier this week, when Hulk Hogan passed away, School Board Chair Sarah Rockwell celebrated his passing as one less MAGA in the world.

No, really.

These are the horrible, disgusting, hate-filled a-holes teaching our kids and running our school boards. Side note, please make sure you're voting in your local elections so we can get rid of people like Rockwell.

Advertisement

Who has deleted her comment and apologized for it.

The school board chair who celebrated Hulk Hogan’s death deleted the post and issued an apology for her "cruel and flippant comment."



She said "Good. One less MAGA in the world" in response to Hulk Hogan's death. pic.twitter.com/eXNGTC3cSA — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2025

Too little too late.

We've already seen who she really is but in case you missed it:

Here's the deleted comment.



She is the board chair for @AlachuaSchools. pic.twitter.com/BIN3J7T6V5 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2025

Oh, and her school district has not turned off replies.

How odd, the school district accidentally turned off replies (@AlachuaSchools). pic.twitter.com/wT3fWnpDTj — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) July 27, 2025

How odd indeed.

Huh.

'I have never and never would'... except when I did. — Bucking Fitches (@buckingfitch50) July 27, 2025

‘Confidence in my ability’ - arrogance and misdirection even when allegedly apologizing. The implication is that’s she’s still special, superior and worthy. But she just disproved all that. — LaughAtLefties (@LaughAtLefties) July 27, 2025

She's a jerk. She should just own it.

Not good enough. She must face consequences. I don’t care if her comment was “flippant”, wishing or celebrating death die to a political party is NOT acceptable for a school board chair. Heaven only knows what the students are being taught in that district. — TP (@773tom79) July 27, 2025

She literally cheered the death of someone who disagrees with her politically. How anyone can trust her to chair a school board is beyond us.

============================================================

Related:

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

DELISH! We Could Watch Harmeet K. Dhillon Drop Andrew Yang on His Big Dumb Head ALL Day

Tim Walz's Fundraising Text Proves Democrats Have a VERY Warped Idea About What a Man Is (Screenshot)

WHOA! Democrats Will HATE That THIS Is the 'Good Guy with a Gun' Who Saved the Day at MI Walmart

Never Briefed Trump! Former Trump Official Buried Memo Exposing Brennan's Fake Trump-Russia Intel

*SNORT* X Comes Up with HILARIOUS Fake Israeli Torture Mocking Rashida Tlaib's Latest Anti-Semitic Post

============================================================

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.