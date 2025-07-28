Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes...
Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT and WOWZA (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J. | 10:10 AM on July 28, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Like other Lefties and Democrats, Bill Maher was absolutely convinced that Trump's tariffs would be disastrous. Granted, they would make Trump's cure for cancer sound like it was a bad idea, so long as they could keep him from having a win ... 

For Maher to admit this was a win for Trump is, well, YUGE.

Watch:

Post continues:

... see a country in a depression at all. I see people out there just living their lives."

Wait. What now? Maher admits he was wrong about Trump's tariffs and that the country is actually doing well.

Seriously.

Whoa and WOW.

Would one of you please check to see if Hell has frozen over?

Thanks.

So the business guy understands business. Color us shocked.

And gosh, golly, gee, they work.

