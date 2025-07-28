Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT and WOWZA (Watch)

Like other Lefties and Democrats, Bill Maher was absolutely convinced that Trump's tariffs would be disastrous. Granted, they would make Trump's cure for cancer sound like it was a bad idea, so long as they could keep him from having a win ...

For Maher to admit this was a win for Trump is, well, YUGE.

Watch:

🚨 WOW! Bill Maher admitted he was WRONG about Trump’s tariffs pic.twitter.com/BpGLBw7nEj



“The stock market is at an all time high!”



“I would have thought — and I gotta own it — that these tariffs were going to f***ing sink this economy by this time — and they didn’t”



“I don't… — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) July 28, 2025

Post continues:

... see a country in a depression at all. I see people out there just living their lives."

Wait. What now? Maher admits he was wrong about Trump's tariffs and that the country is actually doing well.

Seriously.

Whoa and WOW.

Would one of you please check to see if Hell has frozen over?

Thanks.

Wait. What just happened? Are we in the End Days? Was that the sign of the apocalypse? 😳 — Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) July 28, 2025

Trump has been talking about tariffs and trade imbalances since the early 80s.



Renegotiating deals to make them fair and even pro-USA is a great service to American workers. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) July 28, 2025

So the business guy understands business. Color us shocked.

The second bill George Washington signed was the Tariffs act. Tariffs are as American as you can get. — Suhr Majesty™ (@ULTRA_MAJESTY) July 28, 2025

And gosh, golly, gee, they work.

