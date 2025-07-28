Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong Reasons

What happened to Dave Smith? Didn't he use to be somewhat funny? Maybe we're thinking of another Dave Smith because WOOF, this guy ain't funny.

Not even a little bit.

For example, for some reason, he took offense at Sarah Fields' honest post about conservatism and abortion ...

You cannot be conservative and pro-choice. — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) July 27, 2025

... and spouted this:

And you cannot be pro-life and pro-war. https://t.co/OxP4HptPT8 — Dave Smith (@ComicDaveSmith) July 27, 2025

Huh?

Of course, you can. Especially when many wars are fought to protect the lives of the innocent.

We're not the only ones who thought his post was stupid:

Of...course you can be.



Words have meanings. Being "pro-life" refers almost entirely to opposition to at-will abortion of babies/fetuses.



You can totally oppose that as ~murder of the innocent, certainly after 4-5 months, and favor killing enemies in a damn war. Wot? — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) July 28, 2025

You cannot be Dave Smith and have a triple-digit IQ. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) July 28, 2025

Oof.

You think you are morally superior. You are just a coward. Along with all the other anti-all-war nutbags. — Ron Tucker (@FearIsALiar60) July 27, 2025

But he's so edgy!

Nonsense.



Purposely aborting babies has nothing to do with whether a war is just or necessary.



This is the same kind of low-IQ nonsense liberals use when they say you can’t be pro-life and anti-welfare or pro-death penalty.



No. Being pro-life is about abortion. Period. https://t.co/NWzwcKovsF — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) July 27, 2025

I can in fact oppose the murder of babies in the womb while supporting the killing of people in a war zone who try to murder innocent people. https://t.co/OJh7U2Q1uA — Sunny (@sunnyright) July 27, 2025

Funny how that works out.

