Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong Reasons

Sam J.
Sam J. | 11:15 AM on July 28, 2025
Imgflip

What happened to Dave Smith? Didn't he use to be somewhat funny? Maybe we're thinking of another Dave Smith because WOOF, this guy ain't funny.

Not even a little bit.

For example, for some reason, he took offense at Sarah Fields' honest post about conservatism and abortion ...

... and spouted this:

Huh?

Of course, you can. Especially when many wars are fought to protect the lives of the innocent. 

We're not the only ones who thought his post was stupid:

Oof.

But he's so edgy!

Funny how that works out.

