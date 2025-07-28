KNEW It! Newly Declassified Docs Show VA Sen. Mark Warner Has a WHOLE Lot of 'Russiagate Splainin' to do

Obama Called OUT for Shady Gaza Post Failing to Mention WHY 'Innocent People...
Sam J.
July 28, 2025
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool

Gosh, you'd think if there was someone who knew the entire Russia Collusion deal was a hoax, the guy in charge of the committee doing the investigation would want to know that, right? 

In Democrat Senator Mark Warner's case, you'd be wrong.

Now, why oh why would Warner deliberately snub someone who could have prevented this entire mess? 

Not only did Marner ignore the whistleblower once, but he also ignored them on several occasions.

Almost as if he was being deliberate about it. Why would he ever do such a thing?

Hrm. Enquiring minds wanna know.

As a Virginian, this editor agrees wholeheartedly.

And sooner than later.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
That works.

We have noticed that his daily rants from his car, babbling about Tulsi Gabbard, have stopped. 

Ruh-roh RAGGY.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
