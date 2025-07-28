KNEW It! Newly Declassified Docs Show VA Sen. Mark Warner Has a WHOLE Lot of 'Russiagate Splainin' to do

Gosh, you'd think if there was someone who knew the entire Russia Collusion deal was a hoax, the guy in charge of the committee doing the investigation would want to know that, right?

Advertisement

In Democrat Senator Mark Warner's case, you'd be wrong.

Now, why oh why would Warner deliberately snub someone who could have prevented this entire mess?

BREAKING: Senate Intel ranking Dem Mark Warner turned away an intel analyst who worked on the ICA & approached his office "numerous times" to blow whistle on CIA Dir Brennan juicing bad intel on Russia and Trump, but Warner refused to even give him email address to send evidence. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) July 27, 2025

Not only did Marner ignore the whistleblower once, but he also ignored them on several occasions.

Almost as if he was being deliberate about it. Why would he ever do such a thing?

Hrm. Enquiring minds wanna know.

Warner played a central role in this treasonous scam. Needs investigating urgently. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 27, 2025

As a Virginian, this editor agrees wholeheartedly.

Take him off all committees and force him to resign — John T Richards (@taddeo_5) July 27, 2025

And sooner than later.

Warner ran the op from the Senate side to make sure it never got snuffed out from legislative branch. He's part of the ring. — Airborne (@abnheel) July 27, 2025

He should be expelled from congress — JBA Meet me in the Middle extremes are Bad (@AdlerJoelle) July 27, 2025

That works.

We have noticed that his daily rants from his car, babbling about Tulsi Gabbard, have stopped.

already getting withdrawals from missing the daily Passenger Seat Story Hour with @MarkWarner — Virginia Project (@ProjectVirginia) July 28, 2025

Ruh-roh RAGGY.

============================================================

Related:

Deep State EXPOSED! Newly Declassified Susan Rice Email a WHOPPER, Proves Obama 'Targeted' THIS Official

Bro, TAKE the L: Dave Smith's Asinine Post About War and Abortion Goes VIRAL for All the Wrong Reasons

Lying Sack of SCHIFF! Adam Schiff F**ks Around and FINDS OUT LYING About Jeanine Pirro Is REALLY Dumb

Wait. WHAT Just Happened?! Bill Maher Makes YUGE Admission About Trump Being RIGHT and WOWZA (Watch)

CIA Dir. Ratcliffe Drops Nuke – MORE Russia Hoax Evidence DIRECTLY Implicates Hillary Clinton (Watch)

============================================================

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.