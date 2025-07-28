Art of Desperation: Scottish Media Come Up With LAUGHABLE New Excuse for Letting...
Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America

Sam J.
Sam J. | 3:10 PM on July 28, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

Jessica Tarlov strikes (out) AGAIN. 

We realize it can't be easy as the lone and insane Leftist on Fox, but still ... she could at least try and post or say something worthwhile. Honestly, she makes it almost too make fun of her, especially here at Twitchy. 

Almost.

Case in point, while the rest of us are cheering Trump for standing up for America in other countries, Tarlov thinks he's embarrassing us.

Yeah, we made the same face:

Oh, honey.

No.

Enter Riley Gaines:

What she said.

Tarlov fired back:

Oh geez. Sure, Jessica, play the race card; it's so popular with stupid people.

Others chimed in, reminding Tarlov that she's the actual embarrassment:

But he's embarrassing and stuff!

And fin.

