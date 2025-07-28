Riley Gaines TROUNCES Jessica Tarlov in Heated Back and Forth for Claiming Trump Embarrasses America

Jessica Tarlov strikes (out) AGAIN.

We realize it can't be easy as the lone and insane Leftist on Fox, but still ... she could at least try and post or say something worthwhile. Honestly, she makes it almost too make fun of her, especially here at Twitchy.

Almost.

Case in point, while the rest of us are cheering Trump for standing up for America in other countries, Tarlov thinks he's embarrassing us.

Yeah, we made the same face:

Embarrassing us one press conference at a time. https://t.co/txLM8p4Ivd — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 28, 2025

Oh, honey.

No.

Enter Riley Gaines:

This is just sheer honesty and authenticity. Americans have been desperate for this.



If we wanted manufactured, we would've voted for Kamala. — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) July 28, 2025

What she said.

Tarlov fired back:

Pretty sure if pressed why he doesn’t like the mayor he wouldn’t have a good answer. Maybe that his last name is Khan? Just a thought. Would love the honest and authentic reason! Maybe he can share sometime soon. — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) July 28, 2025

Oh geez. Sure, Jessica, play the race card; it's so popular with stupid people.

Says the lady who wouldn’t dare walk around alone at night in London — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) July 28, 2025

Others chimed in, reminding Tarlov that she's the actual embarrassment:

Jessica, you do plenty of that on your own. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) July 28, 2025

Maybe YOU are embarrassed. Most of us are proud, and a lot of UK residents are taking heart. Stop projecting how you feel on the whole country. — Constance Crane (@TrackingFires) July 28, 2025

He just single-handedly ended the EU's unfair/unbalanced trade with the US, you absolute fool. Maybe you should be attempting to absorb the massive economic gains this year.https://t.co/nhEaBGiVOG — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) July 28, 2025

But he's embarrassing and stuff!

Hun. You embarrass us one appearance at a time. 🙄 — Maryellen is Wise (@maryellenonebay) July 28, 2025

And fin.

