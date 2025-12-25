Merry Christmas to All Including the Dead Terrorists: U.S. Airstrikes Target ISIS in Nigeria

VIP
Eric V. | 11:30 PM on December 25, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

President Donald Trump, via Truth Social, announced that the United States has carried out a series of powerful and deadly airstrikes against ISIS targets in Nigeria.

The attacks are in response to atrocities committed by ISIS against Christians in the West African nation. Some estimates suggest that extremist Muslum groups, like Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province, have slaughtered over fifty thousand Christians in the last decade. Over seven thousand have been killed this year alone.

The Nigerian government has faced harsh criticism for being either unwilling or unable to stop the killing. This prompted President Trump to issue a warning, which stated that if the Nigerian government did not stop the killing, the United States would.

Today, in coordination with the government of Nigeria, the President followed through with that warning and took action.

Since that warning was issued last month, violence against Christians has continued to escalate, including an attack on St. Mary's school. Two hundred and fifty-three students and twelve teachers were kidnapped and are still being held captive. The ISIS-affiliated groups have obviously not taken the President's warning seriously. 

The Christmas Day airstrikes sent a direct message to ISIS. The warnings are not idle, and their behavior will no longer be tolerated. The question is, will they be smart enough to listen?

In addition to the military strikes, the U.S. is also taking diplomatic action in Nigeria.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the policy in the Immigration and Nationality Act will allow the State Department to deny visas to those "who have directed, authorized, significantly supported, participated in, or carried out violations of religious freedom." 

Immediate family members may also face visa restrictions in some cases.

"The United States is taking decisive action in response to the mass killings and violence against Christians by radical Islamic terrorists, Fulani ethnic militias, and other violent actors in Nigeria and beyond," Rubio said in the statement.

Given their history, it's not likely that ISIS will back down, and Christmas is just the beginning.

U.S. support can only go so far. If Christians in Nigeria are to be truly protected, it will take action by their own government.

Until then, Merry Christmas to all, including the dead terrorists.

