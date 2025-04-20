Holy Week Massacre: 31 Catholics Murdered By Islamic Extremists in Nigeria

Christians across the globe are celebrating Easter and the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Holy Week, as it is known, is the most sacred time of the year for Christian faiths. It begins with the Last Supper and Jesus' arrest by the Romans on Holy Thursday, His Crucifixion on Good Friday, and His resurrection on Easter Sunday. The events of Holy Week, as told by the Gospel, are the cornerstone of all Christian faiths.

It is believed that Catholic communities in the Sankera region of Benue State, Nigeria, were attending Good Friday services when members of an extremist Islamic group known as the Fulani Ethic Militia (FEM) launched a coordinated attack across several counties in the region.

Bodies of 31 Catholics Recovered as Fulani Ethnic Militia Bloody Benue State https://t.co/lRXF4Fxb9C pic.twitter.com/Wo4iD8PKKz — TruthNigeria (@TruthNigeria123) April 18, 2025

At least thirty-one Catholics were murdered in the attacks, but the death toll is expected to rise as many fled into the brush and were pursued by their attackers. It is feared that an unknown number of bodies have yet to be recovered.

Makurdi–Thirty-one corpses of Christian residents have been recovered following ethnic-cleansing massacres in several communities in Northcentral Benue State by Fulani Ethnic Militia (FEM). The counties — Ukum, Logo and Katsina-Ala — also known as Sankera region, are located directly east of Makurdi, the Benue State Capital. This genocide is coming despite early warning by TruthNigeria on Thursday, April 17, 2025 of imminent attacks on the three counties. The affected communities and the number of casualties recovered and identified so far include: Gbagir (10), Chito (2), Tse-Shawa-Mbajembe (4), Tse Gube Mbajembe (2), Tse-Dajo (3) in Ukum County, Tse-Amakwa Ugondo Mbayam (8), and Saaor Lumbuv (2). Other affected communities with casualties yet to be identified include Mbawar in Ukum County, Mbater, Gondozua Council wards in Logo County and Une in Katsina-Ala County. Most of the victims were shot while trying to escape as they were pursued to the bushes and killed. Some eyewitnesses reported casualties in the coordinated Thursday attacks on the 3 counties to be above 100, but TruthNigeria cannot verify this number. Corpses are still being recovered from the bushes.

Nigerian authorities dispatched the military to restore peace, but reported attacks continue.

Attacks like this are nothing new in the West African Nation. The former British colony of over two hundred and thirty million people is almost evenly split between Muslims in the north and Christians (largely Catholic) in the south. It's in the central part of the country where these populations meet that Islamic terror groups like FEM and Boko Haram carry out missions of Christian genocide.

The federal government intervenes when attacks occur, but has been largely powerless to stop the killing.

As Christians remember Christ this Easter & honor his sacrifice, perhaps they can also pray for the Christians of Nigeria who are being systematically murdered in a genocide that is happening on our watch. https://t.co/Hj5UhHUHoC — Lara Logan (@laralogan) April 19, 2025

The UN and other international organizations that are loudly denouncing Israel and the war in Gaza are all remaining silent over the slaughter of Christians at the hands of Islamist terror groups in Africa.

It's almost as if 'This Genocide' doesn't fit their agenda.

Christians are being persecuted all across the world, but no one wants to talk about. — Alexander Duncan (@AlexDuncanTX) April 19, 2025

It's funny how those that drone on about a genocide in Gaza never mention this (and elsewhere) — The Good Dissident (@GoodDissident) April 19, 2025

@UNHumanRights @UN why will you not stand up for persecuted Christians, they are being slaughtered but you do nothing, shame on you, you people are sick — A Chacko (@AChacko7) April 19, 2025

The Nigerian government remains unable or unwilling to stop the genocide of its own Christian population, while the UN and the rest of the world turn a blind eye to the slaughter.

Say a prayer for the persecuted Christians in Nigeria; they need them.