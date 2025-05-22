Chicagoan Calls Mayor Brandon Johnson a Racist to His Face

We might have suggested that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is a little racist in our post about where he said that he hires so many blacks to work for the city is "because we're planet earth's most generous race." What that has to do with running a city we don't know. Actually, we do — Johnson is a Democrat, and so he's very generous with the taxpayers' money. That's what government's for, right? Free stuff.

A constituent heard Johnson's claim and called out his racism directly to his face.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson just got called out TO HIS FACE about his racist treatment of white residents pic.twitter.com/SCQx61O1Lh — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 21, 2025

"I'm not racist. President Trump is racist. He's a monster, period." Trump just feels threatened because Chicago's administration isn't all white like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's beach club.

Is Mayor Brandon Johnson racist? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) May 21, 2025

He didn't like the mention of the race based restauranteer licensing question. He swallowed hard. — KölBecki David Jackson Williams de Baron du Crique (@DavidJacksonWi2) May 22, 2025

Going by approval numbers — 6.6 percent —then yes.

Chicago media reported that Johnson spent $30,000 of campaign funds on grooming in one year.

