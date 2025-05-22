Chicagoan Calls Mayor Brandon Johnson a Racist to His Face

VIP
Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 22, 2025
Meme

We might have suggested that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is a little racist in our post about where he said that he hires so many blacks to work for the city is "because we're planet earth's most generous race." What that has to do with running a city we don't know. Actually, we do — Johnson is a Democrat, and so he's very generous with the taxpayers' money. That's what government's for, right? Free stuff.

A constituent heard Johnson's claim and called out his racism directly to his face.

"I'm not racist. President Trump is racist. He's a monster, period." Trump just feels threatened because Chicago's administration isn't all white like Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse's beach club.

Going by approval numbers — 6.6 percent —then yes.

Chicago media reported that Johnson spent $30,000 of campaign funds on grooming in one year.

***

Tags: RACIST BRANDON JOHNSON

