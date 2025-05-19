Elie Mystal Says Black People Alone Can’t Save the Country From White Folks
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over...
Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden...
DNC's 'Qatar-a-Lago' Stunt in Fla. Was So Cringe Even SNL's Weekend Update Declared...
HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich...
OH REALLY? Dr. Zeke Emanuel Tells MSNBC There's NO WAY Joe Biden DIDN'T...
Biden's Cancer Scandal Blows Up — Even MSNBC Can't Defend Him Now
Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After...
EVs: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Well DAMN! Yashar Ali Uses Jake Tapper Book to Slam 2-Faced Dem Shaming...
Brent Gardner to Hewitt: Don’t Raise Taxes. Make Trump Cuts Permanent.
'MASSIVE'! SCOTUS Rules Trump Can End Deportation Protections Under Biden's 'Migrant Parol...
WHOA: You KNOW David Axelrod Stepped In It SHAMING People Over Biden When...
Ex RNC Chair Reminds ABC Panel What Was Going on at the WH...

YIKES: Watch Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Go FULL BLOWN Racist Explaining His City Hiring Practices

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on May 19, 2025
Twitter

This seems highly illegal, Mr. Mayor.

Chicago's Brandon Johnson -- who currently enjoys a 7% approval rating -- explained in an interview his ... interesting hiring practices in the Windy City.

Advertisement

WATCH:

And by 'interesting' we mean BLATANTLY RACIST.

Oh, and like all Democrats, he means 'generous with other people's money.'

The teacher's union is so broke it needs to come up with $175 million to cover pension payments, and Johnson's CFO told the school board to lie about it and violate the state Constitution.

It sure was.

'Cultural appropriation!' 

Or something.

The Left would have a stroke if someone in politics said this.

As always.

Good job, Chicago.

Good job.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

'Generous.'

Oh.

Nope. Not at all.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, after all.

Not hiring the best for the job is working out SO WELL for Chicago, isn't it?

Truly. The competition is fierce.

Definitely.

Smart.

We're positive Harmeet K. Dhillon will be giving Brandon Johnson some attention now.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.


Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags: BLACK BLACK PEOPLE CHICAGO GOVERNMENT MAYOR RACIST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Keith Olbermann's Fake Moral Outrage at Matt Walsh for Calling Dems OUT Over Biden's Cancer BACKFIRES
Sam J.
HUM(E)BLED: Brit Hume SHUTS Dems Claiming Trump's Tax Cuts Only Benefit the Rich DOWN As Only HE Can
Sam J.
Prayers UP! Scott Adams Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer, Expects to 'Leave This Domain' This Summer -Watch
Sam J.
Oh, HONEY ... NO! Lefty Journo Tries Fact-Checking Trump Jr. on OBVIOUS Biden Joke and Becomes PUNCHLINE
Sam J.
Eat UP! Billy Baldwin Served Up a BRUTALLY Delish Plate of CROW After Trashing Trump Over Biden's Cancer
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement