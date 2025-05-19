YIKES: Watch Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Go FULL BLOWN Racist Explaining His City Hiring Practices

This seems highly illegal, Mr. Mayor.

Chicago's Brandon Johnson -- who currently enjoys a 7% approval rating -- explained in an interview his ... interesting hiring practices in the Windy City.

Mayor Brandon Johnson: "The reason I hire so many blacks to run Chicago is because we're planet earth's most generous race" pic.twitter.com/b2qEzWOR5x — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

And by 'interesting' we mean BLATANTLY RACIST.

Oh, and like all Democrats, he means 'generous with other people's money.'

The teacher's union is so broke it needs to come up with $175 million to cover pension payments, and Johnson's CFO told the school board to lie about it and violate the state Constitution.

Chicago was in better shape when the Italian mob ran it — George Alexopoulos (@GPrime85) May 18, 2025

It sure was.

LOL says the black man about the race of people who go berserk if a white woman wears braids🤣🤣🤣 — Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) May 19, 2025

'Cultural appropriation!'

Or something.

I happen to think White people are the most generous and this will be my top qualifier for all of my future hiring. — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) May 18, 2025

The Left would have a stroke if someone in politics said this.

The biggest racists in America are Democrats. — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) May 18, 2025

As always.

Chicago pulled off the nearly impossible. They fired the worst mayor in the city's history… and immediately hired someone even worse. It’s like escaping a burning building and running into a snake pit. — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) May 18, 2025

Good job, Chicago.

Good job.

Great job they’re doing for the community. Just race baiting losers. pic.twitter.com/9QEI7xtky3 — Just A Dude (@JustADudeAZ) May 18, 2025

'Generous.'

As a former bartender and waitress, I'm flagging this as disinformation. https://t.co/8J4AKHqmgX — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) May 18, 2025

Oh.

Nope. Not at all.

It's (D)ifferent when they do it, after all.

If a white mayor said this, we would be in the streets screaming. We can’t have it both ways, this is an outrageous thing to say. We need to hire people who are right for the job not because of their race. Period. https://t.co/zLmOLrZ0wU — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) May 18, 2025

Not hiring the best for the job is working out SO WELL for Chicago, isn't it?

This guy is one of the most shallow, incompetent and divisive politicians this city has ever seen.



That's quite the feat. https://t.co/4bGOIUxzs3 — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) May 18, 2025

Truly. The competition is fierce.

yeah I mean this is definitely illegal https://t.co/hLkW6HlTEa — Mike Solana (@micsolana) May 18, 2025

Definitely.

Hello @CivilRights, I think a certain mayor is asking for his city to be placed under a consent decree. https://t.co/gxCkcAsHer — David Pivtorak (@TheDavidPiv) May 19, 2025

Smart.

We're positive Harmeet K. Dhillon will be giving Brandon Johnson some attention now.

