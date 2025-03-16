The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution

It's no secret the Chicago political machine is corrupt to its core. People have known about it for years, and it's almost become a running joke. Except that it's not funny.

While crime is rampant in the windy city and Mayor Brandon Johnson has a 6% approval rating, the Chicago Teacher's Union is in dire fiscal straits. They need money to make a one-time pension payment to the city, but they are operating at a deficit.

Per the Illinois state constitution, the school board cannot borrow funds to cover an operating deficit.

Yet here's Johnson's CFO telling the school board to lie and circumvent the constitution:

WATCH: Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s CFO Jill Jaworski tells the Chicago school board how to avoid Illinois’ constitutional ban on borrowing to cover an operating deficit.



The method? Just say that’s not what you’re doing. Even if you are.



Jaworski and Johnson are pressuring… https://t.co/4WkeebTEv2 pic.twitter.com/UeztQrKOwY — Austin Berg (@Austin__Berg) March 15, 2025

We thought no one was above the law.

Also, how is any refinancing of debt now going to “lower costs? Interest rates are high and the City’s rating was just downgraded. Is the plan to pay a higher interest rate but extend the term of the loan? That’s not really lowering costs. — Alicia Strohl Resnicoff (@AliciaResnicoff) March 15, 2025

Math is not their strong suit.

“The method? Just say that’s not what you’re doing. Even if you are.”



The entire operation is being run by people who know nothing but payday loans. — Douglas Ritz (@douglasritz) March 15, 2025

As if the lender and state wouldn't audit where the funds were spent.

isn't that lying? and isn't that unethical? — kStarr (@starr11063) March 15, 2025

Unethical? Try illegal.

This is outrageous and pathetic. I hope he and his equally inept minions are voted out, and a real leader is elected from outside the bureaucratic political cesspool of usual suspects. — Chicago Deserves Better PAC (@ChicagoDB) March 15, 2025

They booted Lori Lightfoot because she was so bad and picked someone even worse.

Maybe they'll pick someone so bad things circle back to being good.

Once again reminding everyone that Jill Jaworski is the Worst Person in Chicago™️.



Brandon, most of the aldermen, and the entire school board have not the first clue to understand municipal finance. This stuff is way over their heads. She gives them the false intellectual cover… https://t.co/4GwKSE3ztK — A.J. Manaseer (@AJManaseer) March 15, 2025

The city is run by a gaggle of incompetents.

In Illinois there is always a way to steal https://t.co/hcQH8sOKPM — Ish (@ifestering) March 16, 2025

It's the Chicago way!

Nothing this administration does is done in good faith or with taxpayers in mind.



It's done under a veil of deceit to advance agendas and grant favors. https://t.co/aJT4noy4nv — 16th & 17th District Chicago Police Scanner (@CPD1617Scanner) March 15, 2025

They see the taxpayers as nothing more than a bottomless piggy bank.

And this is the reason this a**wipe had a $3,000 unpaid water bill and thousands in parking tickets when he ran for mayor oh and don’t forget he was on a payment plan on both and still defaulted https://t.co/FakbG3Sbgc — bigcity (@RedBigcity) March 15, 2025

Holy cow, he did owe the city thousands.

We wonder how he paid them off.

It sure seems like it.