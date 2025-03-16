POPCORN TIME: As Democrats Remain in Disarray, Jasmine Crockett Throws Shade at John...
The Chicago Way! Watch Mayor Johnson's CFO Brazenly Tell School Board How to Violate State Constitution

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 4:00 PM on March 16, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

It's no secret the Chicago political machine is corrupt to its core. People have known about it for years, and it's almost become a running joke. Except that it's not funny.

While crime is rampant in the windy city and Mayor Brandon Johnson has a 6% approval rating, the Chicago Teacher's Union is in dire fiscal straits. They need money to make a one-time pension payment to the city, but they are operating at a deficit.

Per the Illinois state constitution, the school board cannot borrow funds to cover an operating deficit.

Yet here's Johnson's CFO telling the school board to lie and circumvent the constitution:

We thought no one was above the law.

Math is not their strong suit.

As if the lender and state wouldn't audit where the funds were spent.

Unethical? Try illegal.

They booted Lori Lightfoot because she was so bad and picked someone even worse.

Maybe they'll pick someone so bad things circle back to being good.

The city is run by a gaggle of incompetents.

It's the Chicago way!

They see the taxpayers as nothing more than a bottomless piggy bank.

Holy cow, he did owe the city thousands.

We wonder how he paid them off.

It sure seems like it.

