How Low Can He Go? Check Out Just HOW BAD Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Poll Numbers Are

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on February 24, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

Back in November, we told you Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's polling numbers were sub-optimal.

Failing schools, uncontrolled crime, and sanctuary city status will do that to a guy.

But now it's gotten even worse:

Single. Digits.

Makes us long for the days of Lori Lightfoot. Before she left office, her approval was 32%.

So odd.

That explains a lot. Chicago's Mayor is different, though.

You get the government you vote for.

Probably.

Could be.

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Maybe they'll learn this time.

Maybe.

People don't seem to optimistic on Chicago voters learning their lesson, though.

