How Low Can He Go? Check Out Just HOW BAD Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's Poll Numbers Are

Back in November, we told you Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson's polling numbers were sub-optimal.

Failing schools, uncontrolled crime, and sanctuary city status will do that to a guy.

But now it's gotten even worse:

Brandon Johnson continues to make history.



The latest poll has the corrupt Chicago Mayor with a 6.6% approval rating.



Honestly did not know it was even possible to go that low. pic.twitter.com/K0Q2eOl1X8 — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2025

Single. Digits.

Makes us long for the days of Lori Lightfoot. Before she left office, her approval was 32%.

Same approval rating of Congress, and Congress gets elected at a 90% rate. Odd, right? — A is A (@weRessential) February 24, 2025

So odd.

Congress is usually in the teens, but people tend to mostly approve of their representative just not Congress overall. Which is the reason for that disconnect. — AG (@AGHamilton29) February 24, 2025

That explains a lot. Chicago's Mayor is different, though.

Did anyone listen to this man while he was campaigning, he is doing everything he promised to do. — Phineas J Whoopee, Lineman extraordinaire ( Ret. ) (@j_whoopee) February 24, 2025

You get the government you vote for.

Chicago won’t stand it and will elect a different far left progressive to replace him. — Saul Goodman 📟 (@saulgoodman178) February 24, 2025

Probably.

-73.3% Net approval sounds like it could be a record. — Tyler Motes📟🌳🪓 (@T_Motes) February 24, 2025

Could be.

Chicago LA and NYC always seem do this thing where they elect some guy who promises to destroy the city and then he wins in a landslide and everyone celebrates and there's booze and confetti everywhere and then he does it and everyone gets mad. https://t.co/tYBM0F7f6H — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) February 24, 2025

Wash, rinse, repeat.

Chicago will reelect Brandon Johnson in a heart beat because he doesn’t have an (R) after his name. They deserve what they get in governance https://t.co/OQ9M7bFf39 — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) February 24, 2025

Maybe they'll learn this time.

Maybe.

And he’ll still win reelection because Chicago voters would rather die than vote Republican and/or conservative. https://t.co/qgF1Vi4TCj — Jason (@EmperorJayLay7) February 24, 2025

People don't seem to optimistic on Chicago voters learning their lesson, though.